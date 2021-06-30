Trident Medical in North Charleston to become a teaching hospital

Trident Medical Center will become a teaching hospital next month with the debut of two graduate-level medical education programs.

The North Charleston hospital’s emergency medicine and internal medicine residency programs, which had more than 2,200 applicants, are three-year programs and will feature 10 residents in its inaugural classes.

More details are expected to be released June 30.

The directors for the programs will be Dr. Nicholas Connors, who will oversee the emergency medicine segment, and Dr. Nancy Crossley.

Trident CEO Christina Oh said adding residency programs is critical to meeting the future health care needs of area families.

“Training the next generation of physicians will have a generational impact on the health of our communities,” Oh said. “People tend to move to and stay in areas where there are highly trained physicians and health care is accessible. Our goal for our residents is to make their experience so memorable they’ll want to stay here and practice medicine after they complete their residency.”

Last year, more than 130,000 patients received care in an emergency room operated by Trident Health, which includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Pointe Emergency and Moncks Corner Medical Center.

Trident Health plans to launch additional graduate medical education programs next year.

“We have an outstanding group of residents for our inaugural classes,” said program administrative director Agness Gregg. “They will set the bar high for the classes that will follow them. They are also representative of the Lowcountry, which is important.”

Trident Health is a part of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's largest hospital owners and a major provider of medical residency and fellowship programs.