Trident Medical in North Charleston becomes area's 2nd teaching hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON – Agness Gregg thought she would spend the rest of her professional medical career in Chicago.

When Gregg, a Wando High School graduate, began working with the graduate medical education program at the University of Chicago, she believed the Windy City would be her permanent home.

Two years ago, all that changed when Trident Medical Center began to explore the possibilities of becoming a teaching hospital.

Gregg, who is the daughter of a nurse, had worked at the Medical University of South Carolina earlier in her career. MUSC was the only teaching hospital in the Lowcountry.

The Lowcountry will get its second residency program as Trident Medical Center will become a teaching hospital this month with the debut of two graduate-level medical education programs.

The North Charleston hospital’s emergency medicine and internal medicine residency programs, which had more than 2,200 applicants from across the U.S. and Canada, are three-year programs and will feature 10 residents in its inaugural classes.

“This is a dream come true,” said Gregg, who will be Trident’s administrative director for the hospital's GME programs. “MUSC was really the only option when it came to teaching hospitals in Charleston. My mom worked there, I worked there, so I didn’t think there would be another teaching hospital in the area, ever.”

Trident Health is a part of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest hospital owners and a major provider of medical residency and fellowship programs.

Like most of the country, the Charleston area has a shortage of physicians and other health care professionals. That issue has only been compounded by the region’s rapid growth over the past decade.

Trident CEO Christina Oh said those two factors played a big role in the hospital’s decision to start a residency program.

“This has been in the works for several years,” Oh said. “There is a major shortage of physicians both nationally and in a community that is growing as rapidly as the tri-county area. HCA has a great track record for setting up residency programs. We believe there is room for another teaching hospital in the Lowcountry.”

MUSC, which was founded in 1824, trains more than 3,000 students and 700 residents in six colleges that cover specialties ranging from dental medicine to nursing to pharmacy.

“We are not in competition with MUSC,” Gregg said. “This will just give medical school graduates another option in Charleston.”

Austin Seay, 26, will be a part of the hospital's inaugural residency program in internal medicine. Seay said building a program from scratch was a major attraction for him.

“It’s a brand-new program and that will give us the chance to lay a foundation for future residents,” said Seay, a Greenville native. “You hear horror stories about how bad some residency programs are and how you can’t change them because that’s the way they’ve done things forever. Well, we’ve got the opportunity to shape this program from the ground up.”

Another goal of the program is to retain resident graduates locally after they complete their training.

“Once they are done with their residency, we want them to open up their practices here in Charleston,” Oh said. “We think it’s very important for them to put down roots here in the community.”

Oh said there are plans for more residency programs in the future, including one for general surgery.

“We think general surgery will come on-line next year,” Oh said. “We are looking into psychiatry as well, but that will be determined by the needs of the community.”

The directors for the programs will be Dr. Nicholas Connors, who will oversee the emergency medicine segment, and Dr. Nancy Crossley, for internal medicine.

Last year, more than 130,000 patients received care in an emergency room operated by Trident Health, which includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Pointe Emergency and Moncks Corner Medical Center.