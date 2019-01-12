Aiming to offer medical services as close as possible to where people are moving, Trident Health has acquired land in an emerging mixed-use development in North Charleston for a new specialty hospital.
The provider recently spent $4.6 million to buy about 17 acres of undeveloped land in the Ingleside tract off U.S. Highway 78, not far from its main campus, county property records show.
A $35 million, 43-bed behavioral health hospital will be built on the property, giving Trident total of 60 beds for that purpose.
The health system, part of Tennessee-based HCA Corp., announced the plan in mid-2018 but did not specify the location. The expansion will be dedicated specifically to treatment of patients with mental health concerns.
The freestanding building on Ingleside Boulevard will be on the opposite side of U.S. Interstate 26 from Trident Medical Center. Its neighbors will include apartment complexes, commercial offices and the nearby Mercedes-Benz Vans plant on Palmetto Commerce Parkway.
The estimated completion date is 2020.
Hospitals in South Carolina typically set aside some of their beds for rehabilitation services, but few are licensed to offer behavioral health care exclusively. They include Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, which is the only hospital of its kind in the Charleston area, according to information from the state health department.
Trident's current 17-bed unit is housed inside its main campus across from Charleston Southern University. Spokesman Rod Whiting said that "with very few exceptions" it "stays full, and has since it opened in 2014."
Trident purchased the land for the future hospital from Weber USA, an affiliate of a German automotive parts manufacturer that has owned real estate in that area of North Charleston for years.
Trident obtained preliminary approval for the project from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control last summer. It also has announced plans to open a $12.5 million freestanding emergency department on James Island in early 2020.