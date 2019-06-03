The polls are open for an annual survey that's lavished heaps of praise and publicity — and then some — on Charleston over the years.
Condé Nast Traveler announced last week it's taking votes for its 2019 Readers' Choice Awards.
The Holy City has been a perennial favorite among the magazine's subscribers. In 2018, Charleston was announced as the top small city in the U.S., marking the eighth consecutive year that it scored a No. 1 spot on the annual list.
The rankings are based on cumulative scores, which come from survey respondents’ ratings for various items, from friendliness to food. Charleston received a cumulative mark of 90.23 in the 2018 survey, up slightly from the previous year's grade of 90.15.
This year's survey lets readers vote in 13 different categories, including countries, cities, hotels and resorts, and even homestays and trains.
Nearly half a million responses were gathered on the Condé Nast Traveler website last year, according to the New York-based publication
Whether Charleston earns another top spot for 2019 will be known around October.
Fish tale
More than a year after former Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert's charity fishing tournament reeled in its last line, more than a dozen top finishers are still trying to collect their winnings.
Summerville lawyer David Whittington, who represents some of the participants, filed a lawsuit last year against Tolbert, his Tolbert Family Spade Foundation and event promoter Jessica Walsh alleging breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and unfair trade practices.
According to the complaint, tournament participants paid an entry fee of $750 per team in the hopes of winning more than $80,000 in prizes. But when the event at Bristol Marina on the peninsula concluded on May 18, 2018, the cash was nowhere to be found.
Walsh, Tolbert and his foundation — which purportedly helps underprivileged children in single-family homes — denied any wrongdoing in their response to the allegations in November, but court records show they haven't replied to any of Whittington's requests for information.
So Whittington filed a request last month to bring Tolbert and Walsh before a judge to explain why they've ghosted him, in a legal sense. A hearing has been scheduled for June 18.
Meanwhile, the prize money still hasn't been paid, despite numerous promises to do so by Tolbert and Walsh, court records show.
Tolbert — a three-time Pro Bowl fullback — joined the Panthers after four years with the San Diego Chargers, running for 992 yards and catching passes for another 771 yards while scoring a combined 19 touchdowns during his time in Charlotte. The former Coastal Carolina University standout finished his career in 2017 with the Buffalo Bills.
Extended stays
Two hotel projects in Charleston associated with Bennett Hospitality are seeking more time before having to start construction.
The first, a 150-room hotel planned for the lot between the Waffle House and the landmark round Holiday Inn on Savannah Highway, first received its approval from the city more than a decade ago, in 2007, when a Hampton Inn & Suites was proposed for the site.
The other is a 125-room property planned for 246 Spring St., neighboring a McDonald's and the downtown Holiday Inn Express. It has had city approval since 2012.
Both properties filed similar requests in November, delaying their deadlines one year, to the end of 2019. The latest filings would push the start dates back yet another 365 days, to the end of 2020.
The Board of Zoning Appeals will take up the requests on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. on the first floor of the Charleston Gaillard Center.
Bus, terminal
It could be standing-room only at a S.C. Supreme Court hearing his month.
Groups opposed to the State Ports Authority’s long-delayed plans for a new cruise ship terminal at Union Pier in downtown Charleston are offering a shuttle to attend the June 11 proceeding in Columbia.
The Preservation Society of Charleston, the Coastal Conservation League and Charleston Communities for Cruise Control are organizing the free bus trip to and from the Midlands to rally the troops. They’re aiming for a big turnout “to show the community is engaged on this critical issue,” according to a recent email to supporters.
The groups are seeking to overturn a previous legal ruling that found they had no legal standing to oppose a construction permit that the SPA requires to convert an existing warehouse at the north end of Union Pier into its new passenger terminal.
The SPA has been trying for years to complete the project, which now has an estimated price tag of $43 million, up from $35 million.
The maritime agency has said the new location would improve traffic flow. The opponents disagree, saying the larger replacement terminal would add to congestion by bringing 1,600 cruise-passenger vehicles and dozens of trucks, buses, taxis and ride-hailing services to the area on a regular basis.
The S.C. Court of Appeals said in late 2017 that the groups didn’t provide evidence showing they would suffer direct harm from the project. Instead they "presented only speculative claims that the proposed passenger terminal would adversely affect their property values and businesses," the ruling stated.
The state's high court agreed last summer to hear the case.
The oral arguments begin at 10 a.m. on the 11th.
Hospitable haunt
The French Quarter is getting some love from National Geographic Traveler,
The venerable publication, in partnership with Resonance Research, has named the downtown neighbohood as one of the 28 friendliest in the U.S. in a ranking that comes out Monday.
Based on a data-backed index, the list offers starting points to explore American cities — enclaves full of places to eat, people to meet and enough congeniality to make visitors want to return.
The key factors included walkability, home affordability, public spaces and the prevalence of cafes, restaurants and other public venues. Also considered was social media and perception data from TripAdvisor and Yelp.
The combined research produced a list of ZIP codes that National Geographic Traveler then correlated with existing neighborhoods to create the list. The 27 others included Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan, Savannah's north historic district and the "kid-pleasing" downtown boardwalk area of Myrtle Beach.
Of Charleston's French Quarter, the magazine noted, "In the 17th century Huguenots (French Protestants) fled religious persecution in Europe and found solace in a new home in the Carolinas.
"The steepled churches, columned meeting houses and pale-colored houses in Charleston's French Quarter (bounded by Broad Street to the south and the City Market to the north) also shelters art galleries and plush hotels," according to the write-up. "Southern food mecca Husk is still a coveted reservation. At the quarter's eastern edge, Waterfront Park's Pineapple Fountain is an homage to the Colonial symbol for hospitality."
Stopping senior scams
Broadband and cable giant Comcast is partnering with top law enforcement officials in three states, including South Carolina, to train seniors how to be safer on the Internet.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined his peers in Georgia and Alabama on a stage in Atlanta recently to unveil a toolkit designed to help elderly web users proceed with caution.
Seniors are often the victim of online scams. Cybercrimes cost Americans $2.7 billion in 2018, according to the FBI. About 62,000 people 60 and older were victims in 2018.
The toolkit from Philadelphia-based Comcast includes suggestions for avoiding easy-to-fall-in traps like phishing scams and identity theft.