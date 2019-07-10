Charleston is the No. 1 U.S. city for the seventh year in a row, according to the Travel + Leisure magazine's "World's Best" awards.
Charleston also ranked twelfth on the magazine's list of the 15 best cities in the world and was the only U.S. city to make the cut. Charleston came in at No. 10 on the world rankings last year, and took the top spot in 2016.
The results of the annual reader survey were announced Wednesday morning on NBC's “The Today Show.”
In its rankings, which were published online Wednesday and will appear in August print edition of Travel + Leisure, the magazine noted a couple of respondents' comments, including one that described Charleston as "Southern charm at its best," and another that called Rainbow Row "an absolute Instagram dream."
"Its magic, perhaps, lies in an alchemy of old and new, genteel and unpretentious, city glamour and nature at your fingertips," the magazine noted in its list.
Southeast cities took five of the other spots: New Orleans (No. 3), Savannah (No. 4), Nashville (No. 7), Asheville (No. 8) and Williamsburg, Va. (No. 13).
The rankings were collected from a reader survey that was available online from early November through March. Each city was assigned a score based on those responses.
This year, Charleston earned a score of 87.04, less than one point above No. 2-ranked Santa Fe and about 7 points above No. 15, Washington, D.C.
The Holy City has also earned a place in the magazine's "WBA Hall of Fame," which means the destination has been voted onto the list of best cities in the U.S. for at least the last decade.
This year's No. 2 and No. 3 cities, Santa Fe and New Orleans, respectively, are also "Hall of Fame" honorees, as well as New York City and Chicago, which earned the fifth and sixth spots on this year's list.
The Spectator Hotel in downtown Charleston also ranked fifth on the magazine's ranking of the best hotels in the continental U.S., tied with The Lowell Hotel in New York City. The lodgings also share the 98th spot on the list of the 100 best hotels in the world.