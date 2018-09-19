The State Ports Authority has resumed partial service at its new inland port in Dillon County, nearly a week after shutting it down because of Hurricane Florence.
The maritime agency said in client advisory on Wednesday that CSX freight trains began hauling imports to the Pee Dee cargo site off Interstate 95 from Charleston on Wednesday.
Export service has not yet been restored on the Dillon-to-Charleston rail route. That will be determined later in the week, based on conditions, the SPA said.
Opened in April, the $50.5 million Dillon inland port was shut down Thursday as Florence lurked off the coast before coming ashore Friday in Wilmington, N.C.
The SPA expects the Pee Dee site to move about 40,000 cargo containers in its first year.