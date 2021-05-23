Traffic congestion is down in Charleston, but whether it will stay that way is unclear

In 2020, traffic congestion in Charleston was down 52 percent compared to 2019, according to a report by Inrix, a transportation analytics firm.

Whether that trend will stick is unclear. But daily traffic data from the S.C. Department of Transportation shows the volume of vehicles on the roads may be headed back to pre-pandemic levels.

Inrix's report was global in scope. It found that time lost to traffic congestion fell almost everywhere across the world as the coronavirus pandemic shifted commuter habits and employers sent workers home. The analysis shows the trend continuing through this past February, and measures congestion based on how much time people spent in traffic.

Kirkland, Wash.-based Inrix also reported the number of miles driven in the Charleston area was down 7 percent between 2019 and 2020, and collisions fell by 17 percent.

And the firm estimated that in 2020, Charleston drivers could go about 2 mph faster around the downtown area than they could in 2018 or 2019, indicating that traffic was flowing more freely.

For pedestrians, that difference may not be a positive one, said Katie Zimmerman, executive director of Charleston Moves, a nonprofit that advocates on transportation issues.

Even incremental increases in speed can be deadly for pedestrians, she said. Ten percent of collisions between a pedestrian and a vehicle going 20 mph are fatal, but that figure jumps to 40 percent of crashes if the car is moving at 30 mph, according to a report by the Institute of Transportation Engineers.

Zimmerman said if traffic volume is down, it only increases the imperative to address Charleston's wide roads and narrow paths for bikes and walkers.

"We've got to get more people leaving their cars at home for certain trips," she said. "The way to do that is to provide safe, comfortable space for people to choose another option."

Daniel Brock, a regional strategist at the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and a founding member of Reboot the Commute, said the region's rapid population growth will surely offset any drops in traffic volume due to the pandemic.

Reboot the Commute brought together employers to work on solutions to reduce traffic in the Charleston area in order to reduce snags on roads and help the environment.

Brock said even if traffic is down during and after COVID-19, the goals of the initiative remain. He added that while a handful of professions can continue to work remotely, the majority can't, and solutions are still needed for many people who still must commute.

Only about 5 percent of South Carolinians work from home, according to a 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.

For all the rest who do commute, new options like van pools will require broad-based employer support, Brock said.

"Ultimately, if you're going to get folks to buy in to changes in how they move around, It has to be incentivized or it has to be better," Brock said.

Meanwhile, the public comment period for Lowcountry Rapid Transit — the region's most ambitious public transportation network — ends May 26 as the project gets closer than ever to construction.