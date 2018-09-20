With a new round of tariffs hiking global tensions, South Carolina's top industrial recruiter for China touted that country's importance to the Palmetto State economy, but dodged questions this week about the trade dispute's potential impacts.
"We're not experts in the field and I'm not authorized to do so as a government employee," Wally Wang, senior project manager with the S.C. Department of Commerce, said in explaining why tariff questions were off limits during a World Affairs Council of Charleston meeting.
China is South Carolina's top trading partner, with the state sending goods valued at $6.3 billion to that country in 2017. So far, this year's total is slightly ahead of that mark. But research by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows nearly two-thirds of that trade — roughly $4 billion — is threatened by tariffs China has imposed on a wide range of goods in retaliation for President Donald Trump's import taxes.
Trade isn't the only thing on the line. Future Chinese investments in South Carolina also could be at risk.
Chinese firms rank No. 3 — behind Germany and Japan — for the amount of money they've invested in South Carolina since 1998, when appliance maker Haier announced plans for a plant in Kershaw County. Today, 34 Chinese companies account for $2.2 billion in investment and roughly 7,000 South Carolina jobs.
Those investments could already be drying up. Chinese tire maker Wanli said in May that it won't build a planned $1 billion, 1,200-job plant in Orangeburg County. Chinese-owned Volvo Cars — which accounts for half of China's investment in South Carolina — says it won't build as many S60 sedans or hire as many people at its plant near Ridgeville if the tariffs continue.
Nationwide, Chinese direct investment fell to $2 billion during the first half of 2018 — from $45.6 billion in 2016 — as tariff threats mounted, according to a report in The New York Times.
The trade war is already showing up in some statistics.
Vehicle exports at the Port of Charleston, primarily BMWs built in Spartanburg County, have fallen by double digits in recent months — down 14.5 percent in July following a 22.5 percent drop the previous month. August totals are not yet available.
Vehicles like the cross-overs that BMW makes, are South Carolina's No. 1 export commodity to all foreign countries, accounting for $8.8 billion last year. China gets more of those BMWs than any other nation.
The 787 Dreamliner commercial planes that Boeing Co. makes at its North Charleston campus are South Carolina's No. 2 export commodity — $6 billion sold to foreign markets last year — and China is seen as the aerospace giant's biggest growth customer over the next 20 years.
"The U.S.-China trade relationship ... is exceptionally important to us," Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg told analysts last week.
The news isn't entirely grim, as some Chinese investment continues in South Carolina, albeit on a smaller scale.
Executives with two of China's newest investments — Orangeburg recycler Ecomelida Inc. and Columbia fiberglass maker Jushi USA — joined Wang for Tuesday's meeting. Ecomelida, which makes plastic pellets from recycled juice and milk boxes, is building a $52 million site that will create 200 jobs. Jushi's $300 million plant will create 400 jobs.
Both companies will export their products through the Port of Charleston, but neither would discuss tariffs. They did, however, talk about some of the other problems Chinese firms face when trying to locate in the United States.
For example, a tight labor market and red tape involved in securing visas for Chinese citizens who want to work in the United States can make hiring more difficult.
Yang Huang, executive vice president of Ecomelida, said the company can't find enough raw material for its operations in its home country because of China's crackdown on imports of trash from other countries. Ecomelida will export most of the plastic pellets it makes in Orangeburg to China, where they will be used to make dozens of household and industrial items.
Trade issues aside, Huang and William Woo, Jushi's CEO. said the problems are worth it in the long run because the United States is a must for any company hoping to have a global reach.
"Generally speaking, Chinese companies see the United State as a top market," said Wang, the Commerce Department manager. "If you are not trading with the U.S., you are not seen as an international company."