Town of James Island moves to ban car dealers on Folly Road

Automobile dealers can be found on heavily traveled roads in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and West Ashley.

But don't look for them on James Island. There aren't any, and the town wants to keep it that way.

James Island Town Council is considering an ordinance that will ban any future auto sales along Folly Road.

The move is twofold, James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey said Monday.

First, it will bring the town's rules in line with those passed by Charleston County and the city of Charleston for properties along the roughly 8-mile corridor leading to Folly Beach on James Island.

Properties along the four-lane highway are either in the city of Charleston, the town of James Island or unincorporated Charleston County.

"The goal is to have the overlay district for the town, the city and the county all the same," the mayor said.

The new rule would affect a roughly half-mile section along Folly Road on either side of Camp Road in what's called the commercial core area of the town.

The second reason, Woolsey said, is because the town doesn't want large paved areas along the town's main thoroughfare that could heighten stormwater runoff into James Island Creek, also called Ellis Creek, on its way to the Ashley River. It's also meant to prohibit flooding in low-lying areas along the corridor.

The mayor said no car dealers have approached the town about locating there.

Meanwhile, the head of the South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association said the group doesn't plan to take a stand on the town's proposed ban but he called it "unusual" and said it might be shortsighted.

"At some point they might block out high-paying jobs," said Sims Floyd, executive vice president of the state auto trade group. "A small car dealer averages about 65 workers. The larger ones have about 120 or more."

Floyd also questioned why the town is singling out a particular retail segment.

"Are they going to ban strip malls next?" Floyd said.

When the issue came up for an initial vote in February, Woolsey held the lone vote against the measure because an amendment was tacked onto the proposed ordinance that would ban hotels on Folly Road as well as car dealers.

"I would be unhappy if Folly Road was wall-to-wall hotels, but one or two might be a nice thing," the mayor said.

He said the hotel amendment can't be considered on the final vote of the proposed ban on car lots because it is an unrelated issue in which a public hearing must be held and advertised in advance. That hasn't happened, and it won't before the the next council meeting, the mayor said.

At the earliest, the hotel ban proposal could come up at a town council meeting in April, the mayor said.

Meanwhile, the proposed prohibition on car sales will be up for final approval on March 19 during the town's next council meeting at 1122 Dills Bluff Road.