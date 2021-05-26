Tours to raise funds for Charleston marker to nephews of abolitionist Grimké sisters

Though not the main subjects of her tour, guide Lee Ann Bain felt Archibald and Francis Grimké were more than deserving of recognition in their own right.

The nephews of abolitionists Angelina and Sarah Grimké, Archibald and Francis, were born into enslavement on a plantation outside Charleston and lived drastically different lives from their White relatives. The brothers, like their aunts, went on to advocate for African Americans' rights.

While the Grimké sisters have, in recent years, been recognized more by their home city of Charleston, Archibald and Francis remain lesser-known. Bain, a Charleston tour guide with a route devoted entirely to Grimké history, is working to change that. For the last few years, she's has been working to get a historical marker placed to honor the brothers.

At this point, she's close.

The necessary city and state approvals have all been secured, and the wording for the marker has been finalized. So has the marker's placement: a spot on Coming Street that's close to the place where the brothers grew up and not far from the former site of the Morris Street School, which they briefly attended.

What's left is the last chunk of fundraising, Bain said, and she's planning to use the Grimké walking tour to hit her goal as early as the upcoming holiday weekend.

The two-hour and 15-minute route most closely follows the stories of Angelina and Sarah, but it also traces those of Archibald, Francis and John Grimké.

Angelina and Sarah were born into a White, wealthy, slave-owning family. They grew to despise the institution of slavery and turned their backs on their home, becoming the first widely known White female abolitionists. They moved to the North, spoke out against slavery and tried to appeal to other White Southern women to embrace the cause. They also advocated for women's rights.

For years the sisters weren't aware of Archibald, Francis and John's existence, Bain said.

The brothers' father and enslaver was Angelina and Sarah's brother, Henry Grimké. Their mother, Nancy Weston, was also enslaved by Henry.

Before his death, Henry transferred ownership of Nancy and their sons to his son from his first marriage, Montague, who was supposed to let them live among the free Black community, per Henry’s wishes. After Henry’s death, Nancy lived with her sons in a home near Coming Street that’s no longer standing.

Initially, Montague kept his word but later forced Archibald and Francis to work in his home. The brothers remained enslaved until 1865.

After the end of the Civil War, the brothers attended the Morris Street School, later the Simonton School, which was the first public school for African American youth in Charleston.

From there, they moved north to attend Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. Their youngest brother, John, eventually joined them but decided to return home to Charleston without finishing his schooling.

Archibald and Francis stayed, and they continued their educations at Harvard Law School and Princeton Seminary, respectively.

Archibald went on to become a lawyer, a consul to the Dominican Republic and a NAACP leader. Francis was a Presbyterian minister and one of 60 signers of a call to start the NAACP that led to the founding of the civil rights organization.

Up north, Archibald and Francis met and formed a relationship with their abolitionist aunts. Angelina's children didn't really take up the cause of pushing for the rights of African Americans, Bain said.

"It's the nephews who are the ones who take that next step," Bain said. "They were that next generation that was really at the front line, fighting for rights."

And while they're important to the Grimké sisters' story, Archibald and Francis have stories that merit their own place in Charleston's historical landscape — one that will soon be represented physically.

The historical marker to their aunts Angelina and Sarah is still relatively new. It was erected in 2015 on East Bay Street, outside the home where their family lived. The year prior, a bestselling novel by author Sue Monk Kidd, "The Invention of Wings," introduced scores of readers to the sisters. The protagonist is based on Sarah.

Kidd's book is what led to the creation of the walking tour that Bain offers.

There's so much about Archibald and Francis's stories that couldn't make it into the tour, so Bain said she's hopeful a marker will make passersby curious to look further into their lives and their work.

"So many people don't know about them," she said. "I just want them to know."