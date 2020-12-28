Untold stories and names now part of historic house tour at Drayton Hall

One of the first differences visitors may notice between Drayton Hall's new audio tour and past tour experiences are the names.

Throughout the tour, visitors hear about people like Will, Billy, Jack and Dumplin — individuals enslaved at Drayton whose names and stories will be new to many visiting the Charleston-area plantation site.

The first mention of enslavement at Drayton Hall comes about a minute into the historic site's new tour.

"Not only was the Drayton’s fortune accrued from the exploitation of slave labor, the entire economy of South Carolina, where the primary cash crop in the late 18th century was rice, was dependent upon slavery with laws in place to protect the institution," Amber Satterthwaite, curator for education and museum programs at Drayton, says on the narration.

From there, the tour continues to look through that lens, incorporating stories about the enslaved community at Drayton Hall that go beyond what had been included in the site's house tours up to this point.

First offered in mid-November in an audio format, the revised house tour was well on its way to be incorporated at the site earlier this year. But when the COVID-19 pandemic closed the house temporarily, and the slump in visitation forced them to — like many other museums this year — downsize the staff, starting up the new tour, at least in a traditional sense, wasn't possible.

Prior to the pandemic, Drayton had been offering tours every hour on the hour for as many as 20 people at a time. That hasn't been the case since the start of the pandemic. The house was initially closed, and now two people are stationed at the house throughout the day. Visitors can tour the site at their own pace.

Everyone is asked to practice social distancing, so gathering large groups for timed tours has been out of the question.

While staff was always there to answer visitors' questions or give an abridged tour, Director of Museum Affairs Sarah Stroud Clarke said the interpretation of the property wasn't what they wanted it to be.

"It was really hard because people don’t come all at once," she said. "You could be in the midst of giving one person a tour and then another person walks in."

And they weren't able to bring visitors information that Satterthwaite and other members of the curatorial team spent about three years compiling in order to tell a more complete history of Drayton Hall, one that incorporates details about people who were enslaved there that illustrate them as individuals.

Their names and stories were found in the diaries of Charles Drayton, the second son of John Drayton, the original owner of the estate who had the Palladian-style house built there in the mid-18th century.

Satterthwaite started studying Drayton's diaries in April 2019, searching for and extracting all of the instances when his writings offered details about the lives of people he enslaved.

Drayton kept the diaries for about 40 years, from the late 1700s until his death in 1820. The documents served as a practical record. Most days were described with just one sentence or, on some occasions, one word.

On the first page of his diary for 1791, for example, Drayton wrote just 10 words to mark the day: "The face of the ground is yet covered with snow."

But the diaries reveal important details about life at Drayton, Satterthwaite said. In addition to serving as an official business record, the volumes do hold names and other important details about enslaved laborers. Across all the diaries, about 190 names of enslaved people were mentioned.

So Satterthwaite started with the names.

She started a document with all the names mentioned and compiled the entries that had details about those people which, in some cases, yielded insights about their day-to-day lives, relationships and personalities.

One of the themes that emerged for Satterhwaite was the "constant movement of people," particularly the movement of enslaved people among a network of properties. Some, like Will, the "most frequently mentioned" in the diaries, were tasked with being messengers and had greater access to information than most enslaved people.

Visitors listening to the audio tour are asked to imagine Will riding up the drive to the house on a horse, bringing news not just to Charles Drayton but likely to other enslaved people who relied on someone like Will for information.

Those examples are included throughout, ones that ask visitors to consider the dynamics and relationships within the enslaved community at Drayton and the reality that this was not "a faceless group of people."

"They had different personalities and ambitions," Satterthwaite said. "They had families and relationships."

Satterthwaite also found and recorded acts of resistance.

"Despite the dangers," the tour's narration states, "people who (Drayton) enslaved ran away ..."

The tour also turns its eye to the design of the house itself and what it has to say about how enslaved people who worked in the residence experienced the building differently than the Drayton family and their guests.

"While White gentry guests followed a formal social path through the home which was determined by the formality of architecture in each space, enslaved people did not move through rooms based on architectural orders. They were controlled in a much more direct way," Satterthwaite says in the audio tour.

Listeners are asked to remember that "the entire design" of the Drayton estate "was meant to create order and control.”

Curator Trish Smith looked at ways the house "illustrates themes in the diaries." Architecture now plays "more of a supporting role," she said, serving a purpose of telling more about the lives of individuals who worked and lived in the house.

Early this year, Satterthwaite described the tour preparation as "an incredibly fascinating and eye-opening" project. There was an excitement and a momentum around it, especially since it looked like Drayton was on track to have its busiest spring season ever.

To "suddenly have the pandemic stop all that in its tracks" was frustrating, said Stroud Clarke, especially because of the time invested in "trying to get it right."

But they found new ways to present the information that had been uncovered in Drayton's diaries, like a three-part webinar series hosted by Satterthwaite about the lives of people enslaved at Drayton Hall.

The audio tour, which is the first Drayton has offered, started with the script for the house tour Satterthwaite had been developing. They retooled it for an audio version, giving people time to pause and move between rooms, creating a "flow" that would keep listeners engaged.

Visitors are now able to scan a code on their cellphones that leads them to the recording, which can be played aloud or through headphones while walking through the house. Staff members are still there to answer questions or to offer more interpretation for visitors who may not be able to access the audio on a smartphone.

It's been interesting, said Smith, to observe visitors as they roam the house and listen to the tour, noting what seems to catch their interest or where they pause and ask questions.

While she and other members of the curatorial staff wouldn't typically be in the house working regular touring hours, the all-hands-on-deck approach they've had to take this year has meant everyone on staff is filling in for positions that they wouldn't typically be doing. Having those interactions with visitors, Smith said, has allowed her to see what they're curious about.

"It lets me be curious, too," Smith said. "I'm seeing it with fresh eyes. ... I have a whole new list of research questions."

This year has forced a lot of change, but Smith said it may have also made them "more bold" when it comes to how they interpret the site.

It would have been a year of change, whether or not anything was done to tell the story of the site differently. The pandemic meant they had to communicate history in new ways, through livestream videos, webinars and social media.

Now, the stories being told — and the names in them — are changing, too.