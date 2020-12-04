SC-made wine can be sold at festivals, but a day trip to a winery nearby could be more fun

LEXINGTON — Home-grown South Carolina wines might be coming to a festival near you — post-COVID-19, anyway.

A law legislators passed during September's special session specifies that in-state wineries can get a permit to sell their libations at festivals and other special events, with one caveat: At least 60 percent of the fruit that goes into their wines must be grown in South Carolina.

For many South Carolinians, the most surprising part of that legal permission is probably that such wineries exist in every part of the state.

About 20 vintners already hold a "domestic winery" alcohol license, certifying they make and sell wine on-site — comprised of at least 60 percent local juice. At least a dozen more make wine that may or may not meet that S.C.-fruit threshold.

The only grapes that grow well and abundantly in South Carolina are native muscadines, which are traditionally turned into sweet, sometimes syrupy sweet, wines. (Southerners like their sugar. Think sweet tea).

So, to make a wine more like what people who didn't grow of age on muscadine wine are used to — or just to be experimental and have fun in a hobby-turned-job — many South Carolina wineries are blending their harvests with grapes grown elsewhere, as well as with other types of locally grown fruit.

Bloody Mary wine?

Shannon Mercer likens his winemaking process at Mercer House in rural Lexington County to the splatter-painting style of Jackson Pollock, the late American abstract expressionist. Mercer's wines are field blends, meaning he ferments various fruits and grape varieties — sometimes even vegetables — together and lets nature take its course. No two batches can ever be exactly the same.

It's an artistic outlet for the retired musician and photographer, who planted his first vineyards in 2006 and opened for wine tastings eight years later.

"The climate dictates what we grow, not what we make," said Mercer, who grows 18 varieties of muscadine grapes, as well as pomegranates, blueberries, cherries, strawberries, figs and other fruits on 5 acres.

Just don't call him a winemaker.

"God makes the wine," the Navy veteran said. "I'm just the laborer."

While Mercer advocated for the legislation, the only place to sample his creations is at his photo-studio-turned-tasting room, which features a floor of 286,000 pennies. He used to sell his wine at Soda City, a food and craft market held Saturdays on Columbia's Main Street. But as a one-man operation, he said, he has no immediate plans to haul his wine to another festival.

And he wants people to taste the full array. A $15 sampling of 20 wines can include blueberry jalapeno, muscadine mango peach, plum zinfandel, and, one of his most popular, "Gamecork" muscadine.

Arguably his most unusual is "Bloody Hell Mary," a concoction of tomato, kale, jalapeno, and Worcestershire sauce, which he fully acknowledges is not for everyone. But it sure gets visitors talking.

Like other South Carolina wineries, many of his visitors come from out of state. They're often people either searching the internet for local things to do while traveling or specifically looking for wineries.

"I have a few regulars, but that’s not what’s keeping the doors open. And that’s a problem with the pandemic," said Mercer, adding that sales are much better since he reopened his tasting room the first weekend of July.

Unpack the porch

Such off-the-beaten-path traveling is what attracted Richard LaBare into the winemaking business when he officially retired. He used to be one of those people who enjoyed hopping from winery to winery to get off the interstates.

Since 2006, he's farmed 5 acres of muscadine grapes, including the Black Spanish variety (called Lenoir in North Carolina) that produce wine many consider similar to a cabernet.

His Enoree River Winery in Newberry often shares the same visitors as Mercer House, 40 miles away. And his "unpack the porch" events on Sundays, set to resume in the spring, attract a following. It's essentially his own outdoor festival, featuring bands, his wine and wine slushees (beware of the brain freeze).

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"It's nice that we can go to other events and festivals in different counties," LaBare said of the new law. "We don’t venture out a whole lot, but it’s nice to know we can."

An RV park helps bring customers to Cartersville Country Winery and its tasting room in tiny Timmonsville, off Interstate 95.

Owner Carlos Norton started the winery with his dad in 2009, planting the first of 20 acres with Carlos muscadines. Their wines bear the names of Norton's favorite places to hunt and fish, like Lynches River Red. A big hit amid the pandemic has been their elderberry wine. Norton plans to someday take his wine to festivals, adding to the local grocery and convenience stores selling them.

"But we're at maximum capacity now," he said. "This is still our hobby."

City Scape Winery in Greenville County is a large operation by South Carolina standards, selling wine not only on its 12-acre Pelzer property but in 85 stores and restaurants around the state, including Total Wine, Fresh Market and Charleston Winery.

The growing business started with a wedding whim.

Josh and Debra Jones, originally from Rochester, N.Y., ventured to the countrywide winery for a winemaking class after moving to the area. They "got hooked," decided to make the wine for their 2012 wedding and had a grand time, with 90 guests downing more than 100 bottles, he said.

Four years later, they quit their jobs as a Michelin tire engineer and social worker and bought the winery. Not sweet wine drinkers themselves, they made the recipes more to their liking and "things took off," he said.

They went from producing 14,000 bottles their first year to 60,000 so far this year. They employ 18 people and recently broke ground on a new, 10,000-square-foot tasting room and production facility.

Josh Jones credits some of their initial success to selling their wine at festivals. For two years, "that was a good chunk of our sales," before the state Revenue Department turned down a permit application, saying their previous permits had actually been illegal.

Adding to the confusion is that City Scape's wines don't all meet that 60 percent locally grown benchmark, as they also ship in grapes from other states. Some of their wines are made entirely of their own harvest, while their malbec, for example, has zero local berries. So, instead of a "domestic" license, City Scape holds an "in-state winery" alcohol license.

Legislation filed in 2018 to reverse the state's festival stance went nowhere.

A law change

Then, last fall, a similar ruling occurred for Duplin Winery, a North Carolina-based company that opened a second winery in North Myrtle Beach in 2015 and contracts with South Carolina farmers for their grapes.

Duplin's business expansion model was built on festival sales, to replicate what had worked in North Carolina.

"We don't have the money of Mondavi to advertise or get great placements in grocery stores," said co-owner Jonathan Fussell. By going to festivals, "folks can try them so hopefully, if they like our wine, they'd buy a bottle at the festival or grocery store or visit us."

The goal was to attend 150 events a year. Duplin went to 30 before state regulators put on the brakes, again saying previous permits were illegal, Fussell said.

"We were at a standstill. We had all these events we'd paid money to attend, and we had to lose our money," said Fussell, who took the issue to state Sen. Greg Hembree.

The Horry County Republican said it boiled down to a "lack of clarity of whether it was permitted, depending on who you asked."

In September, the House and Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve legislation making it clear homegrown wine can be sold at festivals. A state Revenue Department spokeswoman denied there was ever any change in how the agency interpreted or carried out alcohol laws. No application has been received under the new law signed Sept. 29.