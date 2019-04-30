Three rehabilitated sea turtles will return to their ocean home this week for the South Carolina Aquarium's first public release of the year. People are invited to watch their return Wednesday morning at Folly Beach County Park.
Two of the turtles, loggerheads named Voldemort and Scabbers, were rescued last year from South Carolina beaches. Voldemort was found near the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge with a flipper entangled in two crab traps.
Scabbers was caught in a stray fishing net on Kiawah Island with one flipper partially missing from a shark attack. Both were able to recover over about a year of care at the aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center.
The third turtle, a loggerhead named Dumbledore, was one of five "cold-stunned" turtles ferried by plane from the New England Aquarium in Boston to Charleston in December.
Sea turtles typically swim south before cold temperatures hit, but, for any turtles that don't make it to warmer waters in time, the cold can slow their heart rate and circulation to the point that they're unable to swim or eat. That's when the animals are said to be "cold-stunned."
Every year, the aquarium picks a theme for the names of its sea turtle patients. Last year, they were named after characters in J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series. In honor of the theme, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Hogwarts garb to the beach.
The theme for this year is Disney's "The Lion King." Green sea turtles named Nala, Zazu and Mufasa were rescued from nearby beaches earlier this year and are still in the center's care.
The turtles released Wednesday will bring the center's total number of releases to 274. The first public release last year was also held in early May, at the Isle of Palms County Park. Hundreds lined the beach for the occasion.