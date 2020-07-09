Magnolia Plantation's historic White Bridge seriously damaged by fallen tree

In the midst of a tourism season dampened by unexpected closures and low visitation, one of the Charleston area's most popular attractions was met with a new challenge this week.

The White Bridge, a historic and frequently photographed spot at Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, was seriously damaged by a fallen tree.

"This year is one for the record books," said Magnolia's executive director, Tom Johnson. "You think you got through coronavirus and then the universe throws a tree at your bridge."

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a large tree fell and landed on the bridge, warping the deck, causing major structural cracks and taking out most of the railing and posts on the left side ramp. By mid-morning the next day, the tree was cut up and hauled away.

The bridge itself and the trails immediately around it are closed until further notice.

Work is underway to fully assess the damage, make plans for repair and acquire hard-to-find wood they'll need to rebuild it. The good news, Johnson said, is that Magnolia has professionals on staff who will be restoring the bridge themselves.

"We won’t be contracting it out," he said. "That way we can ensure it goes back exactly the way it was."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The bridge, like many of Magnolia's structures, is historic, built during the 1840s when owner John Grimké Drayton was in the process of creating the property's Romantic-style gardens.

Johnson said they have old photographs and drawings of the bridge that they'll consult during the repair process. They also have a small-scale replica of the bridge constructed for a summer exhibit last year at the U.S. Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C.

Work done to create that replica will likely help to guide the team as they're repairing the real thing, Johnson said. If all goes smoothly, he guessed they would finish in about 30 days.

Worried brides have already been reaching out, he said, concerned about whether it will be repaired in time for their outdoor nuptials, which are starting up again at the gardens after a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Magnolia's Facebook post about the damaged bridge had been shared about 1,200 times by Thursday morning, and more than 700 comments had been posted.

"It’s hard to believe how much that bridge meant to people’s lives," Johnson said.

The gardens remain open seven days a week. Magnolia was one of the first local attractions to reopen after temporarily closing because of COVID-19. The site's grounds were reopened May 1 after an about six-week closure.