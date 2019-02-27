Charleston's growing cachet as a tourist destination and business market continues to land new air service at its expanding airport.
JetBlue Airways announced Wednesday it will tack on an additional nonstop flight between Charleston and Boston in early summer and then again in the fall.
The New York-based discount carrier currently offers two daily uninterrupted routes between the Holy City and Beantown. The new service will run May 30 through early June and then start again Sept. 5, according to a spokesman. It will generally be offered around weekends, according to the airlines' online booking calendar.
The announcement was part of the carrier's expansion of service from Boston Logan International Airport to 12 airports, including Charleston International, in the eastern half of the U.S. and Texas. The airline will begin phasing in the additional flights this summer to most of the airports.
“JetBlue started building up our Boston operation from the moment we arrived more than 15 years ago and long before any other airline recognized the needs of New England’s travelers,” Marty St. George, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of JetBlue, said in a statement.
“The growth set for this year underscores our ongoing commitment to growth in Boston and introducing our award winning service to even more travelers in the years ahead,” St. George said.
JetBlue is the fifth largest carrier by volume at Charleston International, with about 13 percent of its passengers as of June 2018. Atlanta-based Delta is the largest with about 29 percent.
Friday marks JetBlue's sixth anniversary serving Charleston. It started with New York and Boston and then added flights to Fort Lauderdale and Washington National.
The third flight to Boston will add 25 percent more seats for the carrier in the Charleston market.
"They have been good for Charleston, and they have delivered on their promise," said Gary Edwards, the liaison between tourism agency Explore Charleston and Charleston County Aviation Authority.
Charleston's airport, with a record 4.7 million passengers last year, is served by eight carriers. In April, British Airways will become the ninth when it begins offering nonstop flights between Charleston and London.