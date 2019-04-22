If You Go

The Reconstruction Era National Historical Park offers two free tours in Beaufort County.

Robert Smalls Tour: This 0.7-mile journey through the Beaufort National Historic Landmark District focuses on the life and accomplishments of Robert Smalls, one of the first African Americans to be elected to Congress.

When: Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with tours departing on the hour

Where: Reconstruction Era National Historical Park Visitor Center at 706 Craven Street

Sea Islands Tour: This tour focuses on the educational, cultural and natural history within Darrah Hall, the Brick Baptist Church and the Penn Center on St. Helena Island.