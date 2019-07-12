A carriage horse suffered minor injuries after tripping and falling during a tour in downtown Charleston Friday morning, city officials said.
No carriage passengers were injured, and a veterinarian told the city the horse could return to work on Monday.
A Palmetto Carriage Works carriage drawn by horses Buck and Bud was moving down Market Street at around 11:30 a.m. when Buck's left rear leg became entangled in the "trace," a strap that attaches to the carriage.
That caused Buck to "trip and fall to the ground," Livability and Tourism director Dan Riccio explained in a statement.
A Palmetto Carriage Works employee was able to remove Buck's leg from the trace, and the horse stood up again on its own, Riccio said.
The city's equine manager, Shannon Tilman, checked Buck back at the company's barn. She observed "minor abrasions" from the fall, according to a report.
Katie Loewenstine, a doctor at the Edisto Equine Veterinary Clinic, examined Buck and determined that the horse had no "significant injuries" and could work again on Monday. Loewenstine also treated Buck's small abrasions.
Bud, who was pulling the carriage along with Buck on Friday, prompted some concern on social media last September when he went down in the street during a tour.
The driver reported that Bud had shown "no sign of distress" and seemed to have decided to take a break. A vet examined Bud that day and cleared him for work.