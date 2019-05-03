Just as the city's top planning official says Charleston has reached the "tipping point" for downtown hotel development, a new city-assembled working group is digging into the task of improving regulations for lodgings on the peninsula.
The new hotel task force, which met for the first time Friday, is expected to bring a proposal to City Council by the end of this month.
Mayor John Tecklenburg announced plans to assemble the group after the most recent Council meeting. It has 11 members and two advisory participants.
Voting members include representatives from the visitor industry, neighborhood groups and preservation organizations. Council members Mike Seekings, Gary White and William Dudley Gregorie are also members.
Based on the number of hotel rooms already on the peninsula — around 4,900 — and those that are planned, city planning director Jacob Lindsey told the task force that the city has "already reached the tipping point," for hotel development.
When asked how that "tipping point" is defined, Lindsey said he's referencing the actual ratio of hotel rooms to residents and the "feel" of the environment downtown.
According to his estimates, another 2,578 hotel rooms are in the pipeline. That would bring the peninsula's current ratio of 13.2 hotel rooms per 100 residents to about 20 hotel rooms per 100 residents, Lindsey said.
Task force member Jim Palassis of Palas Hospitality said he thought that estimate seemed low.
Of that total number of rooms in the pipeline, the vast majority have already secured approvals from the Board of Zoning Appeals. About 365 have not been approved yet, but the planning department expects they will be.
The zoning board's chair, Leonard Krawcheck, who is working with the task force in an advisory capacity, explained to the group his recent experiences reviewing hotels.
Unlike other applications which come before his board, Krawcheck said, hotel reviews have become a "rubber stamp" process, he said.
"If a hotel project is on a main thoroughfare," Krawcheck said, "there's no way to turn it down."
The board must make its decisions based on the city's ordinance, he explained, and the ordinance lays out specific criteria a project must meet. But for projects on major downtown streets, Krawcheck said, it's almost guaranteed that a hotel project will meet all of the criteria.
Most of the other items listed in the ordinance are not categorized as criteria but are items that the board is told to "consider." Because of that, he explained, the board cannot fairly reject a hotel based on those items.
Changing the ordinance to make those considerations actual criteria would "certainly help," Krawcheck said.
What makes his organization "super nervous," Historic Charleston Foundation president Winslow Hastie said, is the part of the ordinance that allows a hotel which qualifies as "full service" to build an unlimited number of rooms. Hastie said that 50-room lodgings "scale better with our city."
But Explore Charleston deputy director Perrin Lawson, who subbed in for CEO Helen Hill at Friday's meeting, said that the city needs a "diversity of uses within the hotel community," which wouldn't be addressed by limiting hotels to boutique properties.
"What we need is some full-service," Lawson said.
Tecklenburg asked that all the task force members take copies of the accommodations ordinance and draft suggestions to bring to the next meeting.
Councilman Seekings also asked that the group start looking at the city's accommodations overlay "parcel by parcel" to evaluate where different types of hotels might work well or not be suitable.
The accommodations overlay designates where hotels can be built in the city. It's primarily on the peninsula, but there are also overlays along Highway 17 in West Ashley and on Daniel Island. The task force is focusing its attention downtown.
Tecklenburg suggested that it might be possible to combine both ideas, rewriting parts of the ordinance to better "empower" the Board of Zoning Appeals and also making changes to the hotel overlay.
The group plans to meet again next Thursday at 11 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at 80 Broad Street.