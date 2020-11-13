Charleston airport parking fees to rise as $89M garage opens Thursday

Holiday travelers arriving at Charleston International Airport will find plenty of parking when a new 3,005-space garage opens Thursday, but they'll also be paying higher fees to use it.

Rates in the five-tier structure, called the Daily Deck, will be a maximum of $17 a day or $5 an hour, while the charge to park in the older three-level garage closest to the terminal, now called the Hourly Deck, will change from $15 a day to $21 a day, though the hourly rate will remain at $3.

Also rising is the cost for surface parking. It will increase by $1 to $11 a day, while the hourly rate will jump to $5 from $3.

The higher rates will take effect Nov. 20, the day after the $89 million garage is officially dedicated, according to Hernan Peña, deputy executive director and chief operating officer of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

Airport CEO Elliott Summey said the higher rates are needed to help pay for the $72 million debt on the new deck and are not in response to the lack of revenue coming into the Aviation Authority because of the plunge in travel brought on by the coronavirus.

"This was part of the overall plan for parking when they were doing construction," Summey said. "It wouldn't make any sense to do it in response to (the revenue decline) because we wouldn't have a lot of folks in there."

Before construction on the deck began in early 2019, the airport board voted to increase the surcharge on car rentals by $1.50 to $5 a day per vehicle to help defray the costs.

That followed a hike in some parking fees in 2016 to bank money for the new deck.

Earlier this week, Charleston County Council gave initial approval to a new 5 percent fee on rental cars to help pay for airport improvements such as new air service and road maintenance. Funds could also support the parking garage, Summey said. The measure requires two more majority votes before taking effect.

He called the new garage an important addition once commercial air travel recovers.

"Pre-COVID, it was difficult sometimes for everyone to find parking at the airport," Summey said. "We need to have the infrastructure in place to handle the load of people that eventually will be coming to the airport."

Built over the past 21 months, the deck was meant to relieve the pressure on parking from the growth in traffic at the airport, which was projected last January to surpass 5 million passengers for the first time this year.

After the pandemic started, air travel at Charleston International plunged by 96 percent. It has rebounded somewhat to about 40 percent of its usual passenger volume.

The airport now expects just under 2 million ticket holders for all of 2020, reducing the demand for parking space.

John Robison, manager of ground transportation at the airport, estimated about 30 percent of the 2,420 public parking spaces will be occupied until flight levels return to normal. The older garage is now operating at 45 percent to 50 percent of capacity, he said.