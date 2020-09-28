Tough times call for smaller bonuses, salary freeze at Charleston ports agency

This time of year has traditionally brought announcements of record cargo at the Port of Charleston and six-figure bonus checks for the port's top managers.

This year, neither is happening.

But that doesn't mean the State Ports Authority's leaders will be entirely empty-handed.

Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, will get a $59,125 bonus for steering the port to near-record levels despite ongoing trade woes and the coronavirus pandemic. That's far less than the $331,250 bonus he took home after the previous year.

Barbara Melvin, the authority's chief operating officer, will receive a $24,123 bonus compared to the previous year's $134,063 total.

The authority's roughly 700 workers who are not a part of the executive team will share in a bonus pool of about $950,000 — or 1 percent of annual cash flow. The incentive plan was set before the fiscal year started, months before the pandemic's economic shock.

Annual salaries at the authority have been frozen in the pandemic's wake — Newsome's will remain at $550,000 while second-in-charge Melvin will make $340,000.

The current fiscal year, which started July 1, promises to be even leaner. In addition to the salary freeze, the SPA's board of directors voted not to include an incentive plan in this year's budget. That means no bonuses for anyone at this time next year.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The global pandemic resulted in a steep drop in the number of cargo containers moving through the port's terminals this spring, and the authority failed to hit its growth goal for the first time in years. The port handled 1.32 million pier containers, which measures the total number of boxes handled, in fiscal year 2020. This is down 3.4 percent from the year prior.

From January through June, 58 vessels that were scheduled to visit Charleston canceled their voyages due to the virus and its impact on cargo levels.

The state maritime agency finished the fiscal year with a slight increase in operating cash flow — $94.8 million compared with last year's $91.6 million. Bonuses wouldn't have kicked in at all if the cash flow goal hadn't been met.

The promise of a big future payout is still on the table due to the board's vote last year to double bonuses at the end of fiscal 2022 if the SPA attains operating cash flow of $115 million. Business was booming when the board set that incentive, but the global trade climate has changed significantly since then and Phil Padgett, the authority's chief financial officer, said the cash flow figure will be a challenge.

The port has shown signs of a cargo rebound in recent months, recording its second-best August in history with expectations of better-then-normal levels in September and October as retailers stock up for the holidays.

"Our imports are returning to — and at times surpassing — pre-pandemic levels as consumers invest in more goods for their homes and families," Newsome said.

High pay and bonuses are not unusual among leaders at the nation's largest seaports. John Reinhart, CEO of the Virginia Ports Authority, was paid a base salary of $463,500 last year and has consistently earned annual bonuses topping $200,000. Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, was paid $640,915 last year.