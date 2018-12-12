A national alcoholic beverage superstore will soon spread some cheer in Mount Pleasant after several tenants are relocated.
As part of the facade makeover of the Walmart-anchored Wando Crossing Shopping Center, Total Wine & More plans to open its second Charleston-area location down the way from Michaels craft shop and Petco pet store, according to John Orr with the commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates.
A 5,540-square-foot space is available for the new beverage store, but Total Wine generally occupies 20,000 to 50,000 square feet.
To make way for the adult-beverage emporium, Dollar Tree will close Dec. 30 and reopen in February in a former Rite Aid space in Sea Island Shopping Center at 1220 Ben Sawyer Blvd., according to a sign in the store.
Also moving to corner spaces within Wando Crossing, just down from Walmart, will be H&R Block tax service and Cell Phone Repair, according to staff in the businesses on Wednesday. H&R Block will move this week while Cell Phone Repair does not have a moving date. Most of the affected businesses are expected to be out by year's end.
Representatives of the retail center and Total Wine did not immediately respond for comment last week.
The town's Design Review Board will consider final approval of the facade upgrades to the retail site Dec. 19. The shopping center is owned by Ohio-based Site Centers Corp., which changed its name in October from DDR, previously Developers Diversified Realty.
Total Wine is based in Maryland, Its other Charleston-area store is on Ashley River Road in Crossroads Plaza in West Ashley. It opened in 2005.
The retailers's planned expansion follows its successful lawsuit against the state in 2017, when the Supreme Court ruled a law limiting the number of state-issued licenses for one alcohol retailer to three was unconstitutional.
When Total Wine sued several years ago, it operated stores in Charleston, Columbia and Greenville and wanted to open another store in Aiken. The Mount Pleasant site will be its fourth.
Upstate-bound
A Charleston-based barbecue restaurant chain is adding a new location in the Upstate.
Home Team BBQ will open a 5,500-square-foot kitchen and dining room along with a 1,000-square-foot patio by mid-2020 in Holland Park at 813 Laurens Road in Greenville.
It will share parking with a proposed brewery and office building in the development. Construction will begin in summer 2019.
It's the sixth location for the company. A fifth site will open in Columbia next spring. Others are in downtown Charleston, Sullivan's Island, West Ashley and Aspen, Colo.
Home Team’s chief operating partner and pitmaster Aaron Siegel and partner-chef Taylor Garrigan will join forces with Home Team veterans Tony McKie and Sean Daniher as operating partners of the Upstate location.
“Greenville has always been an interesting market for us — it’s a city that is definitely taking forward strides from a culinary standpoint that we’re excited to be a part of,” Siegel said.
Lounging about
A downtown Charleston restaurant is adding an upstairs watering hole.
Parcel 32 at 442 King St. will unveil The Parlour at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve with an opening party for $175 a person.
The lounge will provide a full bar with a focus on classic libations, as well as wine and beer. Food, sweets and live music also will be offered.
The venue will be open starting Jan. 2 from 5 p.m. until closing each Tuesday through Sunday. Late-night dining will be available 10 p.m to midnight Friday and Saturday. The restaurant's first-floor bar will continue to operate.
Coming soon
A new ice cream shop headed to downtown Charleston plans to open in the spring.
Off Track Ice Cream will offer premium and vegan selections from scratch, using natural ingredients with a focus on local sourcing, at 6 Beaufain St., off King Street.
Owners Marc and Alissa Zera are awaiting their renovation permit from the city but hope to be serving cool treats by warm weather.
Lights out
Nearly three years after branching into Charleston, a Seattle-based pizza restaurant has closed its downtown location. MOD Pizza recently shut down at 145 Calhoun St. after opening in early 2016.
"In the end, the location just wasn’t the right fit for MOD," a spokeswoman said. Locations in North Charleston and West Ashley remain open.
The franchisee is Rich Connolly of Hilton Head, who the spokeswoman says plans to continue expanding throughout South Carolina. He operates six other MOD Pizza restaurants across the state.
Beauty spot
Largo Hair Salon recently opened at 209 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston. It's owned by Lisa and Ralph Roina.
Recent lease
Xperience Vapes recently leased 1,160 square feet at 5117 Dorchester Road in North Charleston, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young.