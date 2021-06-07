Topgolf bringing high-tech entertainment venue to North Charleston

Dallas-based entertainment firm Topgolf said Monday it plans to open one of its golf-themed venues combining indoor games with food and drinks near the Tanger Outlet Center in North Charleston.
Construction of the two-level, 72-bay venue is set to begin early next year and is projected to open in late 2022.
This will be Topgolf's third location in South Carolina, with others located in Greenville and Myrtle Beach.
"Charleston is an ideal community for Topgolf – it has a vibrant culture with individuals seeking new and exciting experiences," Chris Callaway, the company's chief development officer, said in a statement. "We are eager to start creating memorable moments in North Charleston and look forward to future growth in the region."
The North Charleston site will be near the intersection of Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, near the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center. The location will employ more than 300 people.
Topgolf offers a variety of indoor games that utilize micro-chipped golf balls and technology that keeps track of every shot, including the accuracy and distance of each ball. The venues also offer a variety of bar-type food, such as pizza and burgers, as well as beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.