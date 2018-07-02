The nation's top intelligence official and the deputy director of the FBI are coming to Charleston in September to talk about cybersecurity.
The Citadel says Daniel Coats, the U.S. director of national intelligence, and David Bowdich, the FBI deputy director, are headlining its annual Intelligence and Cybersecurity Conference. The chairwoman of the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace, Maria Kaljurand, will also be speaking.
The conference won't focus exclusively on digital security — topics like interrogation techniques and global hot spots are on the agenda — but it will be a big focus of the two-day event. Carl Jensen, who leads The Citadel's intelligence and security studies department, says the conference aims to cover current security threats, emerging issues and how to defend against them.
He called it "an unprecedented opportunity to have a face-to-face discussion with the head of U.S. intelligence at our conference."
The event will be held Sept. 25-26 at the military college's alumni center on Hagood Avenue. Tickets cost $250, but discounts are available for students, law enforcement, military and government workers.
Registration is online at shorturl.at/bCRVY.
Summerville service
Charter Communications says it's now offering gigabit Internet service in the Lowcountry, adding yet another local option for ultra-fast downloads.
Charter, which does business under the Spectrum brand name, mostly sells service around Summerville. It's at least the fifth provider to offer gigabit service, which is 40 times faster than the legal standard for broadband and blows past most residential connections.
Previously, AT&T, Comcast, Home Telecom and WOW Internet, Cable and Phone announced the high-speed service. Gigabit service still hasn't reached all corners of the tri-county area — it's spotty on the Charleston peninsula, for instance — but providers have taken to it quickly, expanding an option that hardly existed two years ago.
Charitable commitment
A Charleston company developing a cryptocurrency for charities is distributing monthly grants to nonprofits — in cryptocurrency, of course.
Commit Good, which recently completed a private sale of its digital currency, says it will hand out the equivalent of $10,000 a month starting in September. Grants will be distributed based on the votes it receives on its platform.
The startup says funds are being provided by Financial Trading Group, an investment fund that appears to trade in currencies.
The initiative essentially acts as an enticement for nonprofits to try Commit Good's platform. The startup's idea is to build out an online economy for charities, one that rewards people with its all-new currency when they give to organizations and volunteer.