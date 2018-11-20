More than 6,435 tons of scrap tires have been removed from the old Viva Recycling plant near Moncks Corner during the first 13 weeks of a publicly funded cleanup process that Berkeley County officials say is on schedule.
"We are impressed with the program thus far," said county spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
The amount of tires removed from the site, adjacent to hundreds of homes in the Fairmont South subdivision off Cypress Gardens Road, is equivalent to about 117,000 semi-truck tires. State health officials have estimated there were up to 800,000 tires on the property when the cleanup began.
Liberty Tire Recycling is taking the tires to the company's facilities near Raleigh and Charlotte, where they will be processed for other uses such as rubber mulch and paving material. Liberty won a bid to remove the tires for $239 per ton over a 40-week period.
The cleanup is being funded by a $2 million grant from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control, which gets money from a fee consumers pay when they buy new tires.
A Liberty Tire spokesman could not be reached for comment earlier this week.
State regulators gave Viva a permit in 2013 to recycle up to 99,000 passenger tires, but the company quickly ran afoul of environmental laws and racked up thousands of dollars in penalties.
By the time Viva's permit was revoked 2017, the company had abandoned its 21-acre recycling center and hundreds of thousands of tires that were deemed a fire hazard and breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes.
The health department sued Viva to recover $1.7 million in fines and penalties and obtained a judgment against the company this year, but the debt has not been paid.
The cleanup was spurred by The Post and Courier report Tire Failure, which exposed how lax state oversight and corporate missteps fueled the rise of massive tire piles in Moncks Corner, Anderson and Jacksonville, Fla.
The newspaper documented how Viva Recycling executives had a string of bankruptcies in the Northeast before launching their tire recycling projects in South Carolina. Despite those failures, state and local officials greased their entry into South Carolina by green-lighting $16 million in tax-exempt bonds and a $400,000 loan.