Toilet paper isn't the only thing selling out in SC. So are guns and ammo.

Bullets, rifles and handguns are selling out almost as quickly as toilet paper in South Carolina, as people flock to gun stores during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Owners and employees at gun retailers across the state said this week they were seeing a huge uptick in sales this month as people stocked up on weapons and large boxes of ammunition.

Some of the state's largest gun stores and shooting ranges were closed due to the public health emergency caused by the novel coronavirus.

But many remained open for a significant number of South Carolinians who were in the market for revolvers, semi-automatic rifles and other firearms.

The gun industry seems to be one of the few sectors that is benefiting from an increase in business as the state and national economy contract and thousands of people are forced out of work.

The Associated Press reported this week that background checks were up 300 percent on March 16 compared with the same date a year ago. That's according to federal data shared with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gunmakers.

Palmetto State Armory, which operates five stores across the state, was one of the gun retailers that closed its store locations "due to health concerns."

But the company's website suggested it was still doing a brisk business online.

"Due to higher than average order volume, expect shipping times to be delayed up to 10 days," the website explained. "We appreciate your patience."

The voicemail message for the Carolina Rod & Gun store on Savannah Highway also suggested the company was dealing with a rush of customers.

"Due to heavy customer volume, we are unable to answer phone calls," it said.

In Goose Creek, Joe Gumienny, the owner of Bullseye Enterprises, said he was running low on supplies in his store.

"We are about clean out," he said. "I'm almost out of everything, and I'm never out."

In recent weeks, Gumienny said he's required customers to call and make appointments in order to shop at his store. He did so to cut down on the chance of people spreading the novel coronavirus in his shop, where he also manufactures custom-made firearms.

But those limited hours on Wednesday and Saturday did little to deter the surge in customers, he said. The demand for more weapons and ammunition has been so high, he said, that other gun stores began calling him to see if he had any ammunition or firearms in stock that he'd be willing to sell.

Gumienny believes the wave of customers is being driven by gun owners' fears surrounding the ongoing pandemic.

"I believe it's got everybody scared that there is going to be looting and whatever else," he said.

The surge is also affecting the supply chain for the ammunition and firearms industry, Gumienny said.

One wholesale firearm supplier told him it would take another 20 to 25 days for the company to fulfill an order he placed last week.

That wholesaler said it was processing government orders from state and local police agencies first, before it began resupplying stores for the general public.

As a result, Gumienny said his shop could be short on supplies for the next several weeks.