More people are traveling now, and many have been shocked by the sky-high prices for renting a car — high enough to prompt reports of travelers renting U-Haul trucks as an alternative.

There's a better way to save money on a rental car, and there's also a way to make money from this situation, which has been driven by rental car companies simply not having enough vehicles on hand.

To set the stage, let's look at what someone visiting South Carolina could expect to pay if they wanted the very least expensive airport car rental for four days, in mid-July. With taxes and fees, based on quotes from Expedia, here's what four days in a compact car would cost:

Myrtle Beach: $778

Charleston: $669

Greenville: $494

Columbia: $463

Ouch, that's a lot.

Another option is to check out a company I first wrote about years ago, called Turo (turo.com). The company connects people who need rental cars with vehicle owners willing to rent to strangers, sort of like how Uber and Lyft connect people who need rides with people willing to give rides to strangers.

Here's what it would cost to rent a car through Turo on those same dates in July:

Myrtle Beach: $408 (in the least expensive car listed, a 2015 BMW 3 Series)

Charleston: $259

Greenville: $193

Columbia: $248 (in the least expensive vehicle listed, a 2011 Ford Explorer)

Obviously, the savings can be significant. More than $100 per day in Charleston, on those days.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Or, while still saving money, renters can upgrade. Instead of paying $778 to rent a compact car in Myrtle Beach for four days, how about a 2021 Tesla Model 3 for $545?

On Turo.com renters can see a menu of vehicles for rent, with photos, prices and reviews. Airport pick-up and drop-off is widely available.

No city in South Carolina is among the top cities nationally for Turo, so the selection is limited. On those four days in July that I use as an example, there were 17 vehicles available in Myrtle Beach, two of which were three-wheel Polaris Slingshots. On those same days in Atlanta, for airport pickup, there were about 200 vehicles, starting at $24 per day.

I tried it out myself in 2015, and inexpensively rented a bright yellow 2012 limited-edition, 490-horsepower Dodge Challenger. A rental car company would typically charge a high premium for a car like that. I recall that I paid less than $60 a day.

Of course, the flip-side of this is that right now would be a great time to make some extra money by renting out a vehicle, for those so inclined. I have not tried that myself, this is not an endorsement, and I know that some people offering vehicles to rent through Turo aren't offering their personal vehicles, but ones they own or lease solely for that purpose.

The company provides insurance coverage, roadside assistance, customer support and, of course, the website and app that connects car renters with rental cars.

According to Turo's website, vehicle owners get 60 percent to 85 percent of the price of each trip, depending on the insurance option they choose. For example, taking the insurance with a $2,500 deductible means the car owner gets 85 percent of the trip price, but taking the zero-deductible plan that comes with loss-of-income coverage means the car owner gets 60 percent of each trip.