January
An ice storm forces the closure of Charleston International for nearly four days, canceling hundreds of flights and leaving passengers stranded.
South Carolina Electric & Gas parent SCANA, reeling from the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant, agrees to be sold to Dominion Energy.
Groups opposed to a new cruise terminal on the peninsula ask the S.C. Supreme Court to review a ruling that helped clear the way for construction.
The owner of the longstanding KapStone paper mill on the Cooper River agrees to be sold to larger rival WestRock Co.
February
A judge approves a $22 million class-action settlement between steelmaker Nucor Corp. and workers who say they were subjected to racial discrimination at the company's Huger mill.
Frontier Airlines launches nonstop service from Charleston to Denver and Philadelphia with seasonal flights to Trenton, N.J., Austin, Texas; Chicago; and Minneapolis.
President Donald Trump sells his only known real estate asset in South Carolina, a gritty industrial building on Pace Street in North Charleston. It fetches $4.1 million.
Lanxess of Germany buys Solvay’s chemical plant on Charleston’s upper peninsula.
The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic says it is putting up $10 million to attract companies that aren't accustomed to working with the military into its defense-contracting fold.
March
The $558 million project to deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet begins. The initiative is designed to keep big container ships traveling through the expanded Panama Canal visiting the Port of Charleston.
Saddled with debt, Bi-Lo says it will shutter four supermarkets in the Charleston region.
Comcast announces it is bringing gigabit Internet service to the Charleston region as companies race to provide faster online connections.
April
The State Ports Authority opens a $50.5 million transportation hub along the I-95 corridor in Dillon where cargo is transferred between trucks and trains. It joins an existing “inland port” in the Upstate.
Las Vegas-based carrier Allegiant begins serving the Lowcountry with flights to Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Cincinnati.
May
Flightline workers at Boeing's campus in North Charleston vote to join the International Association of Machinists in a small but historically significant victory for organized labor in South Carolina. Boeing is appealing the vote.
Cybersecurity firm Phishlabs raises $20.5 million, the largest investment for a local technology company in 2018. It used the cash to finance an acquisition.
June
Charleston-based apartment giant Greystar strikes a $4.6 billion deal to buy Education Realty Trust, one of the nation’s largest owners, operators and developers of student housing.
Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group notified workers that it is closing its North Charleston call center because of “staffing challenges.” The jobs are being moved to the Caribbean.
July
Ridgeville manufacturer Showa Denko announces a $350 million expansion to boost production of graphite electrodes that steelmakers use to melt scrap metal.
Ingevity Corp., a specialty chemicals maker based in North Charleston, announces it will invest $20 million to relocate to its headquarters to the Park Circle area. It also plans to add 100 jobs.
August
Sears closes its Citadel Mall location, its last big-box department store in the Charleston area, while Whole Foods Market and Coscto add stores in West Ashley and Mount Pleasant, respectively.The International African American Museum to be built on Charleston Harbor reaches its $75 million fundraising goal.
BMW raises prices on its S.C.-made vehicles sold in China to help offset the impact tariffs are having. Meanwhile, exports of BMWs through the Port of Charleston fall.
Google says it will invest $600 million to expand its data center in Berkeley County in a deal that includes tax breaks.
A judge strikes down the Charleston's tour guide licensing ordinance, saying it violates free speech rights.
A judge decides former Piggly Wiggly Carolina workers will split $8.7 million in a settlement with their former employer over retirement benefits they lost after the supermarket chain went belly up.
Lennar Homes buys the 6,300-acre Summers Corner housing tract in Dorchester County for $26.1 million.
September
Hurricane Florence largely spares Charleston, but the local visitor industry and numerous other businesses lost millions because of cancellations and closures.
One of the Lowcountry's oldest and most significant plantations, which may include South Carolina's third oldest surviving home, changes hands. A New York buyer paid $13.25 million for Mulberry Plantation outside Moncks Corner.
October
British Airways says it will begin twice-weekly nonstop transatlantic flights between Charleston and London in April 2019.
Century Aluminum signs an extension of its power contract with Santee Cooper in a move that will keep its local smelter operating at half-capacity through 2020.
Charleston's largest technology firm says 2018 sales would fall short of estimates by about $36 million. The announcement from Blackbaud knocks more than 20 percent off the stock price.
A real estate company that invests in buildings that the government leases pays $24 million for the federal courthouse annex at 85-87 Broad St. in Charleston.
The company that has leased the city-owned Charleston City Marina for nearly 25 years is sold to Safe Harbor Marinas of Dallas. The deal included the Bristol Marina and the City Boatyard.
November
South Carolina-based McNair Law Firm is being sold to a bigger practice from Alabama as the legal industry continues to consolidate.
Cummins Turbo Technologies produces the 5 millionth turbocharger at its North Charleston campus and announces expansion plans.
December
Regulators approve the sale of Cayce-based SCANA to Dominion Energy and order ratepayers of the South Carolina utility to pay $2.3 billion toward the failed V.C. Summer expansion over 20 years.
Santee Cooper says lawsuits and investigations tied to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project have fueled a roughly $7 million spike in legal bills, including payments to criminal defense lawyers.
W International, a Michigan company that's aiming to build parts for a new class of Navy submarines, says it will open a manufacturing site that will employ at least 600 workers in Berkeley County.
Higher construction-related expenses costs force organizers of the International African American Museum to raise an additional $10 million to complete the project.