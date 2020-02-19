Time Warner Cable reaches federal deal over hiring discrimination charge in Midlands

COLUMBIA — Time Warner Cable, now a part of Spectrum, will pay $745,000 in back wages and interest to resolve charges of hiring discrimination at its Columbia-area office and two North Carolina locations.

The settlement was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Labor Department.

The agency said its preliminary findings included discrimination against African Americans and women in how the company conducted hiring for sales representatives, for both direct and over-the-telephone sales.

The offices cited are in West Columbia, which is its Midlands headquarters, and in Charlotte and Morrisville, N.C., in the Raleigh-Durham area.

The hiring covered by the agreement took place between January 2012 and June 2013, according to agency spokesman Michael D'Aquino. The affected class of individuals in West Columbia was 205 people, according to D'Aquino.

The company, which became part of Spectrum in 2016, admitted no wrongdoing in the deal. It is one of the first firms to take advantage of a 2018 federal policy allowing companies to pledge corrective action and end an investigation at a preliminary stage.

“This agreement ensures Time Warner Cable takes action to remedy discrimination, and proactively adopts practices that prevent it from happening again at any of its facilities,” said Sam Maiden, who oversees compliance programs in the Southeast for the Labor Department.

The federal announcement encourages those who believe they or someone they know were discriminated against in hiring by Time-Warner Cable at these offices to visit the agency's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs website.

Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, is the nation's No. 2 cable television provider by number of subscribers, trailing only Comcast. On its website, Charter said the company has 26 million broadband data customers and 16 million TV subscribers.