The Charleston-based Medal of Honor Museum Foundation has added three new members to its board, including a Medal of Honor recipient. Britt Slabinski, a former senior chief petty officer of the Navy's SEAL Team 6 received the Medal of Honor in May.
Slabinski was honored for his leadership during a firefight in Afghanistan in 2002. His was the third Medal of Honor ceremony President Trump presided over.
Slabinski joins two other Medal of Honor recipients, Maj. William Swenson and retired Maj. James Taylor. Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston of Mount Pleasant served on the board until February of last year when he and several other members resigned.
The board's two other newest members join the effort from the private sector: Jared Weinstein is a partner with the New York venture capital firm Thrive Capital, and Francisco D’Souza is the CEO of professional services company Cognizant.
Another executive from New Jersey-based Cognizant was already serving on the board. Mike Hayes, the company's head of strategic operations, joined the museum foundation board in August.
With the new additions, the board now has 10 active members. Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter serve as honorary directors.
The Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed and headquartered in South Carolina, but all of its current active board members are based out-of-state.
The two remaining Palmetto State residents on the board, retired Maj. Gen. Darwin H. Simpson of Spartanburg and Ravenel Commercial Properties broker W. Carlyle Blakeney of Charleston, recently changed their status on the board from active to emeritus.
Board members serve leadership roles in the creation of a museum honoring the country's more than 3,500 recipients of the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military's highest honor.
Up until this fall, the museum was set to be built at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, but, in early October, the members of the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's board voted to start a national search for other locations.
Last Friday, a major deadline in the lease agreement between the foundation and Patriots Point was not met, opening up the opportunity for either party to terminate their lease agreement. As of Wednesday, no action had been taken by either the foundation or Patriots Point's development board.
In an announcement of the board additions, the foundation noted its ongoing search for the "best home for the museum."
“As we look for a permanent home for the museum, we welcome these three new directors who share our desire to honor and commemorate the best and bravest who have served our country,” Peter Stent, chairman of the Medal of Honor Museum, said in the announcement.
Medal of Honor Museum Foundation CEO Joe Daniels recently said that San Diego, New York City and Washington, D.C. were among the markets the group would consider in its search.