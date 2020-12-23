Thousands of new applicants continue to sign up for unemployment benefits in SC

Thousands of new applicants continued to apply for unemployment benefits in South Carolina last week as the state's economy continues to deal with off one of the most turbulent years in decades.

Roughly 3,583 people submitted an initial jobless claim between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19.

That number is far lower than the 89,000 people who signed up for unemployment benefits in the second week in April, during the initial surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the broader unemployment numbers show that South Carolina is still dealing with a jobless crisis that far exceeds anything the state handled in recent years.

The individuals who signed up for benefits last week will join more than 173,000 other South Carolinians who continued to apply for assistance following a job loss earlier this year.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Most of those people are relying on federal unemployment benefits that are set to expire on Dec. 26. Their only hope for continuing to collect jobless aid is a new stimulus package that was passed by Congress this week.

That federal legislation would extend two federal unemployment programs known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. PUA provided benefits to contractors, self-employed people and so-called gig workers for the first time and PEUC provided benefits to people who already used up their 20 weeks of state unemployment eligibility.

President Donald Trump has yet to sign the stimulus bill, but even if he does, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has said it could take four to six weeks to implement the new legislation in South Carolina.

That means tens of thousands of people are likely to go without any income for several weeks in January and February.