The tax code is an ever-changing rule book, and each year seems to bring new perks and penalties.

This year, there's a new addition that can help with the cost of paying student loans, and it's particularly helpful for South Carolina residents.

The recently passed SECURE Act changed a number of federal rules for retirement and college savings accounts. It's a set of changes I'll be writing more about, but right now I'll focus on the provision involving student loans and 529 plans.

A 529 plan is like a retirement account, but for school expenses. People can put money in a 529, invest it as one might in a retirement account, and later withdraw the money to pay for qualified expenses, with no state or federal tax due on the capital gains.

The benefits of a 529 plan are twofold. On the front end, contributions to South Carolina's 529 plan are deductible from state taxable income. On the back end, withdrawals that can include investment gains aren't taxed on the state or federal level if used for qualifying expenses.

For South Carolina taxpayers the deduction for contributions is for most people like getting 7 percent of the money back (the state's top 7 percent rate applies to all income above $15,159). That's true even if the money is quickly withdrawn and used to pay appropriate expenses.

Qualified expenses were, until recently, limited to costs of higher education, but that's changed.

In 2018, federal rules were changed to allow up to $10,000 per beneficiary per year to be spent on K-12 tuition at public, private or religious elementary or secondary schools, as a qualified expense. The SECURE Act approved in December added costs of registered apprenticeship programs as a qualified expense, and student loan debt up to $10,000.

That means up to $10,000 from a 529 account to be spent paying the beneficiary's loan debt. That's not $10,000 per year; it's a lifetime total for any individual.

So, people who end up with an over-funded 529 plan — a great problem to have — can use up to $10,000 to pay the beneficiary's student loans without penalty or tax. Still have too much? Up to $10,000 can be used for each of the beneficiary's siblings' student loans.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Importantly, for South Carolina residents, the rule offers the potential to save $700 on paying $10,000 in student loan debt. That's because there's an important, intentional loophole in the rules for the state's 529 plan, Future Scholar.

There's no time limit on putting money in a Future Scholar account and then taking it out. Putting money in triggers the tax deduction. Taking it right back out is OK, as long as the money's used for qualified expenses.

When the federal government added K-12 tuition as a qualified expense, South Carolina taxpayers became able to claim tax deductions for such tuition, by first putting it in a Future Scholar account. The state hasn't provided any indication that it will treat student loan debt differently (the S.C. Treasurer's Office is reviewing the change in federal law).

Here's a personal example of how that could work: I have a son in college, and he has some federal student loans. When it's time to repay them, I expect that up to $10,000 of that money can become a state tax deduction worth $700, by putting the money in a Future Scholar account before using it to make loan payments.

South Carolina's Future Scholar plan has not yet noted the student loan rule change on its website, but historically the state-affiliated plan has mirrored federal rule changes.