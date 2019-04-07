Long before Amazon.com came along, the Department of Veterans Affairs was leveraging the mail system as a customer convenience and a cost-cutting strategy.
Now, the military health care system is preparing to take its efficiency-driven delivery model up a notch in South Carolina.
The VA has been filling and shipping prescriptions around the Southeast and Puerto Rico from a North Charleston “consolidated mail-outpatient pharmacy” since 1997.
By 2020, Uncle Sam's highest-volume dispensing hub will relocate from lower Rivers Avenue in North Charleston to a larger, newly built structure across the city in the Palmetto Commerce Park area near Ladson.
“We're cramped for space, but we’re also at the end of the life cycle for some of the equipment,” said Dena Wolforth, director of the center.
The pharmacy — housed in a high-security building that served as a retail store in its previous life — is the newest and busiest of seven VA drug distribution centers nationwide and already has been expanded once. It utilizes just about every inch of its roughly 78,000 square feet of space, where two shifts of about 350 workers handled 26.4 million prescriptions for veterans last year out of a total of 122 million nationwide.
The maximum turnaround time is 48 hours from the time an order is transmitted from a centralized database in Arizona. A prescription arrives at its final destination on average 2.2 days after it “gets into the mail stream,” Welforth said.
“The magic," she added, happens inside the Rivers Avenue building, on what appears to be a bustling, conventional factory floor. The dominant feature is an elaborate and largely automated web of conveyor systems that transport thousands of pill bottles to be scanned, labeled, bar-coded, filled, weighed and packaged before a pharmacist at the end of the line gives the final verification.
Mistakes happen, but they're rare, said William Lavinghousez, the site's quality manager. He ballparked the total in North Charleston at about a dozen a year, saying the accuracy rate has improved even as production has increased. About half of the errors are tablets that land in an adjacent bottle during the filling process, which he termed "bumps and splashes." The others are largely packaging or shipping slip-ups.
Wolforth said it’s a different place from the early days, when the North Charleston pharmacy was handling about 10,000 orders on an average day.
"We're doing 10 times that to give you an idea of the growth," she said.
The Rivers Avenue hub processes about 80 percent of all prescriptions written by VA doctors within its primary service area, from Puerto Rico up to West Virginia. Also, it’s one of just two sites in the nation that's authorized to handle controlled substances, meaning it fills half of the U.S. demand.
The South Carolina pharmacy was opened to ease the growing workloads at the VA's other mail-out sites in California, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Texas.
One of the goals was to reduce or eliminate travel requirements and prolonged wait times for patients, especially beneficiaries with recurring, long-term prescription needs.
An added bonus is that the distribution centers free up the VA's hospital-based pharmacists to take on more high-level work, such as clinical trials and patient counseling, said Tonya Lobbestael, public affairs officer for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston.
The VA picked its future South Carolina drug clearinghouse after seeking bids last year for a 20-year real estate lease. The agency will be moving into a new 92,000-square-foot building that was developed as a conventional warehouse. The equipment is scheduled to start arriving from Innovation Associates in Johnson City, N.Y., by late summer.
"We'll be here probably another year or two while operating both facilities," Wolforth said of the Rivers Avenue location. "We'll bring this one down as we bring the other one up. ... There are a lot of pieces that go together."
The new line will include custom-tailored robotic technology unique to the VA, partly to reduce the odds of human error, though no job cuts are expected.
"The 20 years have given us a lot of knowledge to take forward," said Lisa Harle, associate director of the pharmacy.
Harle also pointed out that the logistical side of the pharmaceutical business is changing fast, citing plans by Amazon and others to put their stamp on the way drugs get from the prescription pad to the medicine chest.
"It's interesting because the VA has been considered the leader in this direct-to-patient delivery model until the last few years, when the private sector could more easily and quickly procure advancing technology. We have to go through a process," she said. "So I'm quite interested to see what type of automation they elect to use and what kind of changes that makes in the industry as a whole."