Thinner crowds, slower in-store sales greet Black Friday in 'awkward year' of pandemic

Under a mottled sky and balmy temperatures, Black Friday shoppers around Charleston roamed malls and stores among thinner crowds while retailers reported muted in-store sales as the grip of COVID-19 showed little signs of letting go.

With many merchants starting holiday sales several days or weeks before Thanksgiving — and with many consumers trying to avoid large gatherings as coronavirus cases surge higher — the traditional kickoff to the brick-and-mortar sales bonanza was far different in 2020 than years past.

"This is the lightest I've ever seen it on Black Friday," said Margaret Hylton of James Island, while shopping with her 5-year-old daughter, Nora, at Target in Citadel Mall in West Ashley.

Hylton came out to pick up a few items she needed at home, but she normally does about 75 percent of her holiday shopping by computer.

"It's just easier, and I don't have to drag the kids out with me and try to hide the stuff (for them) in the cart," she said.

The National Retail Federation has projected that the average consumer will spend just under $1,000 on gifts and decorations this year.

Hylton believes her holiday outlay will come to about $1,300 for her three children and parents. She and her husband don't plan to exchange gifts this year.

At Belk in Northwoods Mall in North Charleston, Miriam Jeter said she will spend about $500 to $600 this year on gifts. Clutching a bag from a children's store in the shopping center, the North Charleston resident said she came out on Black Friday for the sales and the deals.

"I will come back out on Christmas Eve to find even better deals," Jeter said.

It was a different story for a shopper at women's clothing store Hampden on King Street in downtown Charleston. Cherie Vaughan, a Charleston native who now lives in Athens, Ga., plans to spend about $5,000 on gifts this year.

Vaughan stopped in to pick up a handbag for herself that she saw on the store's website, but she hasn't started holiday shopping yet.

"It's been an awkward year," she said.

Hampden shopkeeper Stacy Smallwood said sales will be off about 5 percent this year after being down 50 percent in the spring during the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

She pointed to the shop's online sales for saving the store's bottom line so far this year.

"That's what got us through COVID," she said. "Online sales are up 56 percent over last year."

Overall, she believes the holiday season will turn out well for the shop.

"I think people are looking for some positivity," she said. "After COVID, we are all looking for a little connection."

At the nearby men's clothing store Grady Ervin & Co., which celebrated its 25th anniversary Friday, sales associate Mimi Ervin Chester said foot traffic started out slow after the 9 a.m. opening, but it picked up later as customers came in spurts by early afternoon.

"The people who are coming in are mostly out-of-towners, and we are getting a lot of our repeat customers," she said. "A lot of them are saying they just wanted to get out and support local businesses."

Chester, too, said sales are off this year, but she's optimistic the season will get better as people take precautions and come out to shop.

Down the street at men's store Jordan Lash, shopkeeper Lash opened at 8 a.m., but there were very few people on the street that early this year.

Like most shops, he expects overall sales to be down, with more transactions by computer to offset fewer walk-in customers.

"It will definitely be off from last year," he said. "We had to get creative to do other things besides watch foot traffic."

On a positive note, Lash pointed to Charleston's cachet as a shopping destination as helping to boost retail sales during a difficult time.

"We are fortunate to be in the South and in Charleston because people are still coming here, even if it's just not as much right now," he said.

Many U.S. retailers beefed up their safety protocols to reassure wary customers about shopping or browsing in person. But some stores also catered to digitally inclined buyers by moving many of their traditional Black Friday "doorbuster" deals online and ramping up curbside pickup options as a last grasp at sales before a year like no other comes to an end.

“Black Friday is still critical," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “No retailer wants it to be tarnished. It's still vital to get their consumers spending and get consumers into the holiday mood."