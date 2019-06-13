You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
THE ONE TO WATCH: South Carolina's 'best employers' in 2019
Boeing, Bosch and Chick-fil-A are the "best employers" in South Carolina, according to a new ranking released this week.
Forbes worked with the market research company Statista to rank companies based on how well-liked they are by employees. This is the first time the publication has created a state-by-state version of the ranking.
The list's top 10 S.C. employers were, in order: Boeing, Bosch, Chik-fil-A, Costco, MUSC Health, Prisma Health, Roper St. Francis, Nucor, Kimberly-Clark and Publix. You can view the full list of the top 49 employers here.
The three health providers — MUSC, Prisma and Roper — were also the only employers in the top 10 that have their headquarters in South Carolina. Of all the employers ranked, there were 15 based in the Palmetto State, including the University of South Carolina at 19 and Denny's of Spartanburg at 43.
Hospitality giants Hilton and Marriott International also made the list, in slots 11 and 30, respectively. Automaker BMW, which has a plant in the Upstate, came in at No. 12, and Samsung Electronics, which produces appliances at its Newberry County facility, was ranked 32nd.
No.1-ranked Boeing, which employs about 7,500 people in South Carolina, has recently been criticized for its treatment of flight-line workers who voted last year to join a union. Just this week, the International Association of Machinists said the company's new plan to recruit flight-line workers in-house was designed to replace those workers who favored union representation.
Runner-up Bosch, a global technology and automotive supply firm, employs about 1,200 people at its Anderson County facility. The company announced last year it was expanding its operations there with a $45 million investment.
The fast food chain Chick-fil-A, which came in at No. 3, operates nearly 100 different locations across South Carolina.
The list was compiled from surveys of 80,000 Americans working at companies with 500 or more employees. Those respondents were asked to rate their own employer based on whether or not they would recommend it to others and to nominate employers in other industries.
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- Yeti opens its second namesake store in the U.S. this Friday downtown. The premium cooler retailer will also be selling beer, coffee and snacks.
- After nearly 30 years, the Charleston Center for Women has closed.
- Event venue Poogan's Courtyard is now open on Cumberland Street.
- Famulari’s Pizzeria plans to open its sixth Charleston-area restaurant.
- The Square Onion in Mount Pleasant now includes an ice cream shop.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- Former SCE&G customers will get between $121 million and $146 millionafter an S.C. judge finalized a settlement on Tuesday. (Post and Courier)
- The Charleston area's economy is the eighth most "dynamic" among other medium-size cities, according to a new report. (Post and Courier)
- Greenville-based Michelin North America made longtime employee Alexis Garcin its new chairman and president. (Post and Courier)
- Two tanker ships suffered suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman, pushing up the price of oil and focusing attention on potential conflict. (AP)
- Democrats are pressing e-cigarette maker Juul, which is opening an S.C. facility, to release documents related to its marketing tactics. (CNBC)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know average airfares at Charleston International in 2018 were the lowest in 23 years?"
More airlines flying to more destinations meant for an increase in competition and a drop in average price. Last year, the average airfare was $357 for a round-trip ticket, just slightly higher than a record average of $350 in 1996.
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
- Wendy Kopp is senior VP of private wealth for FineMark National Bank.
- Charlestowne Hotels' marketing project manager is now Natalie Cline.
- Lauren Van Liew was promoted to account supervisor at Lou Hammond.
- The executive director of Alice's Clubhouse is now Diane Sancho.
- Terri Herubin has joined Greystar Real Estate as a managing director.
- The director of tennis at Wild Dunes Resort is now Carlos Lozano.
- Lynn Demos joined the Charleston Regional Development Alliance as a business development coordinator.
