Some workers could soon find extra money in their paychecks, not realizing that it's an unsolicited loan they will have to repay just months from now.

Initially described as a payroll tax cut (it's not), an Aug. 8 directive from President Donald Trump allows employers to suspend the collection and payment of the tax that funds Social Security from Sept. 1 through the end of this year.

The Social Security payroll tax is 12.4 percent of annual wages up to $137,700, with half paid by employers and half paid by workers. It's that tax, not income taxes, that primarily funds Social Security benefits.

Under the president's directive, employers have been urged to defer payroll tax collections, but business groups have said that many will not.

If your employer is among those that choose to defer payroll tax collection, here's what you need to know.

Again, this is not a tax cut. If a company stops collecting payroll tax for the last four months of this year, the take-home pay for workers will rise. But next year they'll have to pay it all back. So, larger paychecks this year will equal smaller paychecks next year.

If the government were to decide later that the money doesn't have to be repaid, that would blow a hole in the Social Security system's finances or require the feds to borrow more, on top of the trillions it's already borrowed just this year.

Part of the idea behind the deferral is that it would put more money in the hands of consumers to spend and stimulate the economy. Lower-income workers, particularly, tend to spend their earnings because they earn too little to save. But what happens next year when their paychecks shrink in order to repay the payroll tax money?

Here's what the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said: "Without Congressional action to forgive the payroll tax, the (president's executive) order threatens to impose serious hardships on employees who make under $104,000 a year, who will be stuck with a large tax bill in 2021."

A salary of $104,000 or bi-weekly pay of less than $4,000 is the cut-off for the payroll tax deferral, under IRS guidance for the president's order.

An analysis by the U.S. Chamber found that a worker earning $35,000 yearly, who is paid every other week, would see an extra $83.46 in the nine remaining 2020 paychecks if the payroll tax were deferred starting Sept. 1. In 2021, that same worker would owe Uncle Sam $751.15 to repay the tax.

Even businesses that support the idea could have challenges adjusting their payroll systems — another reason why many won't end up suspending the tax collections.

If your employer defers your payroll taxes, it will be crucial to plan ahead for 2021.

Is there a chance that the government might forgive the deferred taxes? Well, anything seems possible in Washington these days, and the president has repeatedly said that he'd like to eliminate the payroll tax if re-elected. However, that's the key revenue source for Social Security, and gutting the funding for that program has been broadly unpopular among the general public and on both sides of the aisle in Congress.

Some businesses might like the idea of not having to pay their share of payroll taxes until next year — an interest-free loan. But they too would be taking a financial risk: They'd be obligated to repay deferred taxes for any employees who are no longer on the payroll when the bill comes due in 2021.