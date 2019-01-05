South Carolina stocks couldn't sidestep the turbulence that rattled Wall Street last year, but they closed 2018 slightly ahead of broader market indicators.
While the widely followed S&P 500 shed more than 6 percent in value — its worst showing since the financial crisis a decade earlier — the 18 publicly traded companies based in the state gave up 3.7 percent. That's based on the changing price of the shares over the course of a year that started out promising but was upended by unresolved trade tensions, rising interest rates and signs of a slowing global economy.
Put another way, an investor who bought 10 shares in each of those businesses on the first trading day last January would have paid roughly $7,240 for the entire lot. The value of the eclectic "Palmetto State Index" would have slipped to about $6,969 when the markets closed Dec. 31, not including dividends.
It was an equally grim year for Wall Street's other yardsticks. The narrowly focused, blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 5.6 percent, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite slid nearly 4 percent. Europe's major indexes also were in the red as of Monday.
Of the 18 South Carolina stocks that are bought and sold on a major exchange, just seven managed to ride into the new year with their heads above water.
Leading the pack by several lengths was Daniel Island-based Benefitfocus Inc., which makes software that workers use to sign up for and manage their health insurance and other job-related perks.
Its shares began their latest rally in November, after the Charleston firm reported 8 percent revenue growth and a smaller loss for the third quarter. While it surrendered some ground afterward, the stock notched a 71 percent increase when the books were closed for 2018.
On the flip side, the biggest decliner is another big Daniel Island tech business that was among the biggest standouts in 2017: Blackbaud Inc., which sells software and services to nonprofit organizations.
That was then. Blackbaud's once-lofty shares, which peaked north of $120 in July, tumbled by about one-third for the calendar year. Much of the damage came in October, when management cut the company's 2018 sales and profit forecast.
Between the extremes, it was largely a mixed bag, ranging from a modest 1.4 dip at Pee Dee packaging giant Sonoco to a 25 percent jump at Upstate-based payday lender World Acceptance Corp.
Investors in all but one of South Carolina's six publicly traded banks licked their wounds, a common theme for the lending industry in 2018. Columbia-based South State Corp. suffered the biggest hit, with its stock skidding about 31 percent. The sole gainer was also the smallest of the bunch: Charleston's Bank of South Carolina Inc. added nearly 6 percent.
The hits and misses weren't limited to stock prices in 2018. South Carolina lost another publicly traded company early last year, when electronic-parts maker Kemet Corp. moved its headquarters to south Florida from Simpsonville.
Another is being scratched from the list in 2019, courtesy of the sale of Cayce-based SCANA Corp. to Dominion Energy of Richmond, Va. The $13.4 billion deal was finalized last week.
The buyout offer announced last January did wonders for the stock of the South Carolina Electric & Gas parent, which was one of the worst performers of 2017, when the nearly fatal financial disaster known as the V.C. Summer nuclear project came to a head.
Shares of SCANA, which stopped trading Monday afternoon, climbed by about 23 percent over the past 12 months, better than most.