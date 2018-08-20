TODAY
Cosmetics giant Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Retail chains including J. Jill, La-Z-Boy, Kohl's Corp.. TJX Cos., Tuesday Morning Corp. and Urban Outfitters report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Retail chains Lowe's Cos. Inc. and Target Corp. report quarterly financial results.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for July.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its July interest-rate meeting.
THURSDAY
Chinese online retail giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reports quarterly financial results. Also reporting earnings: Gap Inc., Hormel Foods, HP Inc. and Ross Stores Inc.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for July.
Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they slipped for the second consecutive week. The 30-year mortgage, fixed-interest rate was 4.53%, down from 4.59% the previous week. Rates for 15-year mortgages averaged 4.01%, down from 4.05% a week earlier.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for July.
Retail chains Athlete's Foot and Hibbett Sports Inc. report quarterly financial results.