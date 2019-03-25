TODAY
Raleigh-based software company Red Hat Inc. reports quarterly financial results ahead of its proposed $34 billion sale to IBM Corp.
TUESDAY
The S&P/Case-Shiller CoreLogic index of home prices in 20 large U.S. cities is released for January.
The Federal Reserve Bank's Fifth District, which includes South Carolina, releases the latest results from its manufacturing survey.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for March.
Summerville-based pharmaceutical developer Aeterna Zentaris Inc. reports quarterly and year-end 2018 financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. and Shoe Carnival.
WEDNESDAY
The Mortgage Bankers Association releases the latest mortgage application data.
Lennar Corp. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases revised gross domestic product for January.
Science Applications International Corp., one of the largest defense contractors operating in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results.
Home-loan financing giant Freddie Mac reports weekly mortgage rates. Last week,the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 4.28%, down from 4.31% the previous week and lower than a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.71%, down from 3.76% the previous week but significantly higher than last year.
U.S. Labor department releases weekly jobless claims.
The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for February.
FRIDAY
Shares of the ride-hailing service Lyft are scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq.
BlackBerry Ltd. and Carmax Inc. report quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income data and personal spending data for February.