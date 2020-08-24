The week ahead in business

TUESDAY
Greenville-based technology company ScanSource reports quarterly financial results.
Best Buy reports quarterly financial results.
Urban Outfitters reports quarterly financial results.
Salesforce.com reports quarterly financial results.
Standard & Poor's releases its S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city index of home prices for June.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for July.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for August.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for July.
Dick's Sporting Goods reports quarterly financial results.
Williams-Sonoma Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Tiffany & Co. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
The parent of TD Bank reports quarterly financial results.
Dollar General Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Dollar Tree reports quarterly financial results.
The Gap Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
U.S. Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they inched upward. The 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage stood at 2.99%, up from 2.96% a week earlier. The 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.54%, up from 2.46% the previous week.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for July.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for July.
Hibbett Sports reports quarterly financial results.