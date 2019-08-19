TODAY
Cosmetics giant Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Retailers Home Depot, Kohl's and Urban Outfitters report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for July.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its July interest-rate meeting, when it voted 6-2 to boost its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to stimulate economic growth.
Retailers L Brands, Lowe's Cos. Inc., Nordstrom Inc. and Target Corp. report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they remained near historical lows, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage unchanged at 3.6%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at 3.07%, up from the previous week's 3.05%.
U.S. Department of Labor releases jobless report.
Salesforce.com and retailers Ross Stores, Gap Inc., Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ Wholesale Club Holdings report quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for July.
Foot Locker reports quarterly financial results.