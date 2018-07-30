TODAY
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for June.
Three South Carolina companies release quarterly financial results: Daniel Island-based technology firm Blackbaud Inc.; Spartanburg-based restaurant operator and franchisor Denny’s Corp.; and Columbia-based bank parent South State Corp.
TUESDAY
SCANA Corp. shareholders meet in Columbia to vote on the proposed all-stock sale of the SCE&G parent company to Dominion Energy.
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for June
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for May.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for July.
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
Companies releasing quarterly financial results include: BP PLC, Cummins Inc.; Honda Motor; Hyatt Hotels; Pfizer; Procter & Gamble; and Tanger Factory Outlet Center.
WEDNESDAY
Federal Reserve releases its decision on interest rates at 2 p.m. The central bank has lifted its key policy rate twice this year. It signaled in June that it expected two more hikes this year based on strong economic trends.
Companies releasing quarterly financial results include: Mount Holly smelter owner Century Aluminum; would-be SCE&G buyer Dominion Energy; and Fort Mill paper giant Domtar Corp.
THURSDAY
Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, mortgage rates increased slightly to their highest level since late June. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.54 percent, up from 4.52 percent the previous week. The average for 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages was 4.2 percent, up from 4 percent a week earlier.
Daniel Island-based HR software maker Benefitfocus Inc. releases quarterly financial results. Other earnings reports are due from: Cigna Corp.; DowDuPont Inc.; Duke Energy; WestRock Co; and Yum Brands.
FRIDAY
The Kraft Heinz Co. releases quarterly financial results.