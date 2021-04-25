You have permission to edit this article.
The week ahead in business

Boeing

Boeing Co., which employs about 5,700 workers at its North Charleston operations, reports first-quarter earnings on Wednesday. File/AP

MONDAY

  • The board of state-owned utility Santee Cooper meets in Pinopolis.

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for March.

  • Tesla releases quarterly financial results.

TUESDAY

  • Standard & Poor's reports S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February.
  • The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April.
  • Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
  • Microsoft reports quarterly financial results.
  • Google parent Alphabet reports quarterly financial results.
  • United Parcel Service reports quarterly financial results.
  • Starbucks reports quarterly financial results.
  • Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY

  • Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2 p.m.
  • Boeing Co. releases quarterly financial results.
  • Daniel Island-based technology stalwart Blackbaud Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
  • North Charleston-based chemical maker Ingevity Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Apple reports quarterly financial results.
  • Facebook reports quarterly financial results.

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product.
  • The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for March.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they pulled back for the third week in a row as U.S. Treasury yields continued to push them lower. The 30-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.97% from 3.04%. The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.29% from 2.35%. Most experts don't expect the declines to last.
  • Amazon reports quarterly financial results.
  • Comcast reports quarterly financial results.
  • Greenville-based Delta Apparel reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March.

