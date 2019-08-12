TODAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases home sales figures for July.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for July.
Food service giant Sysco Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for July.
Advance Auto Parts reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.; CorePoint Lodging; and JD.com.
WEDNESDAY
Briggs & Stratton, CACI International, Cisco Systems and planemaker Embraer SA report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Walmart, South Carolina's largest private-sector employer, reports quarterly financial results.
The Charleston County Aviation Authority meets at 2 p.m. at Charleston International Airport for its monthly board meeting.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for July.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for July.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for June.
The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for August
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for June.
Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rate
FRIDAY
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases statewide and county jobless figures for July.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for July.
Agricultural industry bellwether Deere & Co. reports quarterly financial results.