Retail kingpin Walmart is the largest U.S. company releasing earnings this week. Its results come out Thursday. File/AP

TODAY

The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases home sales figures for July. 

U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for July.

Food service giant Sysco Corp. reports quarterly financial results.

TUESDAY

U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for July.

Advance Auto Parts reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.; CorePoint Lodging; and JD.com

WEDNESDAY

Briggs & Stratton, CACI International, Cisco Systems and planemaker Embraer SA report quarterly financial results.

THURSDAY

Walmart, South Carolina's largest private-sector employer, reports quarterly financial results.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority meets at 2 p.m. at Charleston International Airport for its monthly board meeting.

U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for July.

The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for July.

U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for June.

The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for August

U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for June.

Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, the 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 3.6%, its lowest level since November 2016. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.05%, a full percentage point lower than the same period a year ago. 

FRIDAY

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases statewide and county jobless figures for July. 

U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for July.

Agricultural industry bellwether Deere & Co. reports quarterly financial results.