The week ahead in business

In this file photo, shoppers walk past a Marshalls store in Miami.

 Lynne Sladky

TODAY

Pepsico Inc. reports quarterly financial results.

U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for June.

TUESDAY

Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for June.

CitiGroup, Delta Air Lines, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo report quarterly earnings.

WEDNESDAY

Federal Reserve releases industrial production for June.

Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book outlining regional economic conditions.

IBM, UnitedHealth Group and Goldman Sachs Group report quarterly earnings.

THURSDAY

Commerce Department releases retail sales data for June.

Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

Commerce Department releases business inventories for May.

National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for July.

Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week they hit an all-time low, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 3.03 percent. That was down from 3.07 percent the previous week and is the lowest rate in the survey’s history dating back to 1971. The 15-year mortgage rate averaged 2.51 percent, down from 2.56 percent the week before.

Bank of America, Hartsville-based packaging giant Sonoco Products, Truist Financial Corp., Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Morgan Stanley report quarterly earnings.

FRIDAY

U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for June.

Regions Financial and First Horizon National Corp. report quarterly financial results. 

