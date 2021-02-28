The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for February.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for January.
- Zoom Video Communications reports quarterly financial results.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, which owns the 50-room Grand Bohemian Hotel in downtown Charleston, reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
- Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Ross Stores reports quarterly financial results.
- AutoZone reports quarterly financial results.
- Kohl's reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for February.
- The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions based on anecdotes from businesses.
- Dollar Tree reports quarterly financial results.
- Campbell Soup Co. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they rose, tracking recent gains in Treasury yields. The 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 2.97% from 2.81%, suggesting the end is near for sub-3% rates for the benchmark mortgage. The 15-year fixed-rate average jumped to 2.34% from 2.21%.
- U.S. Department of Labor releases weekly report on first-time jobless claim applications.
- U.S. Department of Labor releases fourth-quarter productivity data.
- Costco Wholesale reports quarterly financial results.
- Harris Teeter parent Kroger Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- The Gap Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Department of Labor Department releases employment data for February.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for January.
- The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for January.
- Big Lots reports quarterly financial results.
- Hibbett Sports reports quarterly financial results.