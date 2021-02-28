You have permission to edit this article.
The week ahead in business

The Grand Bohemian Hotel in Charleston has a specialty bar on the fourth floor. The owner of the boutique property reports earnings on Monday. File/Staff

MONDAY

  • The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for February.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for January.
  • Zoom Video Communications reports quarterly financial results. 
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts, which owns the 50-room Grand Bohemian Hotel in downtown Charleston, reports quarterly financial results.  

TUESDAY

  • Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Ross Stores reports quarterly financial results.
  • AutoZone reports quarterly financial results.
  • Kohl's reports quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY

  • The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for February.
  • The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions based on anecdotes from businesses.
  • Dollar Tree reports quarterly financial results.
  • Campbell Soup Co. reports quarterly financial results.

THURSDAY 

  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they rose, tracking recent gains in Treasury yields. The 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 2.97% from 2.81%, suggesting the end is near for sub-3% rates for the benchmark mortgage. The 15-year fixed-rate average jumped to 2.34% from 2.21%.
  • U.S. Department of Labor releases weekly report on first-time jobless claim applications. 
  • U.S. Department of Labor releases fourth-quarter productivity data. 
  • Costco Wholesale reports quarterly financial results.
  • Harris Teeter parent Kroger Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • The Gap Inc. reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY 

  • U.S. Department of Labor Department releases employment data for February.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for January.
  • The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for January.
  • Big Lots reports quarterly financial results.
  • Hibbett Sports reports quarterly financial results.

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott

