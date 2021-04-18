You have permission to edit this article.
The week ahead in business

F-16 Depot Aircract Arrival in Greenville Lockheed Martin facility March 9, 2021 (copy)

Lockheed Martin, which builds and repairs F-16 fighter jets in Greenville, reports earnings on April 20. File/Provided

MONDAY

  • The Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results.
  • IBM Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
  • United Airlines reports quarterly financial results.

TUESDAY 

  • Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results.
  • Netflix reports quarterly financial results.
  • Procter & Gamble reports quarterly financial results.
  • Lockheed Martin reports quarterly financial results.
  • CSX reports quarterly financial results.
  • Synovus Financial reports quarterly financial results.
  • East Cooper Medical Center owner Tenet Healthcare Corp. reports quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY 

  • NextEra Energy, which is bidding to acquire state-owned utility Santee Cooper, reports quarterly financial results.
  • Verizon reports quarterly financial results. 

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell for a second consecutive time. The benchmark 30-year home-loan rate declined to 3.04% from 3.13%. The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among borrowers looking to refinance, dipped to 2.35% from to 2.42%.
  • The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for March.
  • Hartsville-based packaging giant Sonoco Products reports quarterly financial results.
  • Trident Health parent HCA Healthcare reports quarterly financial results.
  • AT&T Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Southwest Airlines reports quarterly financial results. 
  • DR Horton reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for March.
  • Honeywell reports quarterly financial results. 
  • American Express reports quarterly financial results. 
  • The parent of Regions Bank reports quarterly financial results.

