The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- The Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results.
- IBM Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- United Airlines reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
- Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results.
- Netflix reports quarterly financial results.
- Procter & Gamble reports quarterly financial results.
- Lockheed Martin reports quarterly financial results.
- CSX reports quarterly financial results.
- Synovus Financial reports quarterly financial results.
- East Cooper Medical Center owner Tenet Healthcare Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- NextEra Energy, which is bidding to acquire state-owned utility Santee Cooper, reports quarterly financial results.
- Verizon reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell for a second consecutive time. The benchmark 30-year home-loan rate declined to 3.04% from 3.13%. The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among borrowers looking to refinance, dipped to 2.35% from to 2.42%.
- The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for March.
- Hartsville-based packaging giant Sonoco Products reports quarterly financial results.
- Trident Health parent HCA Healthcare reports quarterly financial results.
- AT&T Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
- Southwest Airlines reports quarterly financial results.
- DR Horton reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for March.
- Honeywell reports quarterly financial results.
- American Express reports quarterly financial results.
- The parent of Regions Bank reports quarterly financial results.