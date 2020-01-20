In a welcome if brief break from Boeing Co.'s 737 Max publicity nightmare, a Dreamliner jet built at the planemaker's North Charleston plant has completed what was called the world’s first "eco flight."
Etihad Airways flew the 787-9 from its Abu Dhabi base to Brussels last week.
Among the green-tinged airborne initiatives: passengers were given headsets wrapped in paper instead of plastic; coffee came in recyclable cups; and meals were served in aluminum dishes while the plates in business-class seating were made from edible wheat bran.
The 7½-hour Abu Dhabi-to-Brussels route was specially designed to reduce fuel consumption, and electric vehicles were used to move luggage and other items between the terminal to the plane, which was dubbed the Greenliner.
It’s all part of a sustainability partnership that Etihad and Boeing announced at the Dubai Airshow in November, with the U.S. aerospace giant committing to make regular airplane maintenance more efficient while reducing in-flight fuel consumption and carbon emissions.
The Greenliner was given a special livery at Boeing’s North Charleston paint shop and will be a part of Etihad’s regular fleet, flying various routes in the carrier’s network.
On approach
The Great White Shark of the golfing world and a couple of merchants that seek to satisfy sweet-tooths are set to land at Charleston International.
Food concessionaire Delaware North plans to add Cinnabon to the terminal's food offerings while retailer Hudson News is bringing in Greg Norman Golf and toy and candy store FAO Schwarz/Schweetz.
All of the new airport shops would be in the post-security-gate area, meaning customers will need an airline ticket in order to visit them.
Cinnabon will go beside the Burger King near the throat of Concourse B while the toy and candy purveyor will sit across the hall next to Tech on the Go, according to airport CEO Paul Campbell.
The location of the golf shop has not been decided.
"It will probably be late May or early June before construction is completed and they can open," Campbell said.
The airport will hear a presentation Thursday on the proposed Cinnabon site.
Transmission issue
South Carolina and North Carolina lawmakers are jointly exploring proposals that could change how electricity is moved and sold in the two states.
S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, and Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill, took part in a news conference last week to throw their support behind the creation of a so-called regional transmission organization.
RTOs, as they're known in the industry, are standalone entities that help multiple utilities to manage output from generating stations and the movement of power on the wider electric grid.
Roughly 60 percent of the electricity in the United States is managed to some degree by an RTO, but no entity like that exists right now in the Southeast, where monopolisitic utilities largely operate on their own.
Davis wants the General Assembly to form a study committee this year to explore the costs and benefits of setting up such a group in South Carolina. He believes the change would allow utilities in the Carolinas to buy and sell power from each other more easily, and make it simpler for independent power providers to get into the energy market. That in turn could drive down the price for ratepayers, Davis said.
It's yet to be seen whether there is an appetite for that type of change in South Carolina, but Davis believes the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in mid-2017 provided an opening to rethink how utilities operate in the state.
“V.C. Summer is what got the public’s attention," Davis said. "Now, we have a window of time to advance this case."
Kids stuff
A couple of privately owned East Cooper child-care and early-learning providers have boarded the M&A train.
Children's Discovery Center, which provides day programs for infants, toddlers and pre-kindergarteners from its Mount Pleasant locations, has been acquired by a Florida education management company, according to Dec. 26 announcement. Financial terms of the deal with Miami-based Endeavor Schools were not disclosed.
The buyer, which started out with two Montessori schools in Georgia in late 2012, said its newly purchased South Carolina outposts “will continue to offer the community high-quality early education based on the Reggio Emilia method, a widely renowned pedagogical philosophy that encourages to learn through self-expression and problem-solving.”
Endeavor operates 43 learning centers under various names in 11 states, including two others in South Carolina. They operate under the Field of Dreams Nurturing brand in Fort Mill and Indian Land.
The original operator of Children's Discovery Center expanded to the East Cooper market from Maumee, Ohio, about seven years ago. It added a second location in the north end of town in 2015. Monthly tuition rates ranges from $594 to $1,257.
The learning centers are on Venning Road near U.S. Highway 17 and on Stockdale Street in the Park West subdivision. Both custom-built structures were sold by affiliates of Children's Discovery Center for a combined $7.2 million in October. The new landlord is the Massachussetts-based private equity real estate investment firm Boston Andes Capital.