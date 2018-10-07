The planned National Medal of Honor Museum has been more than six years in the making. For nearly that entire time, it was going to be built in Mount Pleasant. No question.
That was until last month, when museum fundraisers led by Joe Daniels announced they may take their $100 million project elsewhere. Daniels said the delays and local political pushback they encountered during the design-approval process gave the National Medal of Honor Foundation board time to rethink the project.
Among their questions: Was Mount Pleasant still the best location? The answer isn't as clear-cut as it was just a few months ago.
On Friday, as expected, the foundation's board of directors voted to consider other sites, potentially unraveling years of work.
State-owned Patriots Point and the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation first signed an agreement to develop a permanent site for the museum on Charleston Harbor in August 2012.
Since then, the Town of Mount Pleasant has changed mayors and other elected officials, and the museum foundation itself is on its fourth CEO.
In early 2017, half the museum board quit, including retired Marine and Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston, who had been the face of the group's fundraising efforts.
Organizers have talked about abandoning the Patriots Point site before, but Friday's vote was the strongest signal yet that the town may lose the project.
Daniels has said the foundation would welcome a bid from Mount Pleasant — or from the city of Charleston across the harbor. But the project is no longer, as Town Councilmember Kathy Landing put it, "ours to lose."
Seeking approval
Two more hotels proposed for downtown Charleston are seeking conceptual approval this week from the city's Board of Architectural Review.
The property at 61 State St. near the historic City Market currently houses the restaurant Sushi Blue in a one-story brick structure. A 50-room hotel is planned for the site, which neighbors The Spectator.
The review board will also vote on the conceptual approval of a three-story mixed-used structure at 334 King St., which, along with the neighboring former Bob Ellis Shoes building, is set to be redeveloped into 22 hotel rooms over retail space.