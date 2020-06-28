When South Carolina reopened applications for the Safe Home program a year ago, the money was gone in less than 48 hours, so here's your notice that applications are expected to reopen in the next week.

Safe Home is the incredibly valuable grant program that gives people in hurricane-prone coastal counties up to $5,000 for strong new roofs, and certain other home improvements that make houses more hurricane-resistant.

In addition, Safe Home roof replacements come with state income tax credits and mandatory insurance discounts on “wind and hail” policies. The tax credits are worth up to $1,000, plus up to $1,500 more as a rebate of the sales tax paid on materials purchased for the job.

No wonder there's a mad rush every time applications for Safe Home grants are opened. Typically, there's only enough money for about 300 applicants. Applications are supposed to reopen around July 1, which is the start of the state's new budget year, and again near the end of the year.

Eligible counties are Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, Marion and Williamsburg.

If this grant program sounds too good to be true I can assure you it's not. I used the Safe Home program myself, to replace my roof, and that was before the S.C. Department of Insurance made more people eligible for the grants by changing the rules.

There now are no income or home-value requirements — anyone whose primary residence is a detached single-family home they own can get one. Mobile homes, townhouses and duplexes are not eligible.

Income does determine whether a successful applicant can get a $4,000 dollar-for-dollar matching grant, or a $5,000 grant with no match required. The grants can be used to replace a roof, but not to repair one.

Safe home can also be used for hurricane shutters, windows and exterior doors. I focus on roof replacements, because every home needs a roof replacement at some point.

People interested in one of these grants should do these things immediately:

Go to the Department of Insurance's website at doi.sc.gov and get familiar with the program, in order to file an application the moment they start accepting them.

Sign up to be notified by email as soon as the program reopens.

Watch a video of how to apply for a Safe Home grant, at sc-doi.civicplus.com/civicmedia.

Those without internet access will find this more challenging, but the insurance department can be reached by calling 803-737-6087 or emailing scsafehome@doi.sc.gov.

Safe Home roofs are extra-strong roofs, meant to be more hurricane resistant. If you have a roof that's due to be replaced, consider getting one documented to meet Safe Home standards even if you don't get a grant, because then you could get the tax credits and insurance discount.

Roofs paid for using Safe Home grants require a "wind inspection" by a state-approved inspector. There's a list of them on the Department of Insurance's website.

Those inspections cost up to $250.

In the Charleston area one of those inspectors, Middle Branch Roofing owner J.R. Yarnall, is offering free inspections to local health care workers, paramedics, firefighters and members of law enforcement. (Disclosure: I used Middle Branch for my Safe Home roof in 2015).

Like all government programs, there are rules and regulations, but if the state gives you $4,000 or $5,000 toward a new roof, and some income tax benefits, and a long-lasting insurance discount, that's well worth the trouble.

The program has been around since 2007. The funding comes from a state insurance tax.