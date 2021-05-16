The Ryder, a revamped hotel in downtown Charleston, has opened

A newly made-over Meeting Street hotel started welcoming guests last week.

The Ryder, a 91-key property with a name pulled from a Jack Kerouac novel, officially opened May 11.

The new concept replaces the former King Charles Inn, which was sold in late 2019 for $43 million. An overhaul of the property was announced just after the sale. The hotel, along with dozens of others in the Charleston area, temporarily closed its doors last spring.

Unlike other local lodgings that reopened after a few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the King Charles Inn kept its doors closed for a little over a year for its transformation into The Ryder, which involved gutting the property, giving it an all-new look and creating two suites on the top level.

On its website, the hotel describes its look as "inspired by Charleston's coastal beauty," with style that's "sophisticated, but still relaxed."

The Ryder's two dining venues, the restaurant Little Palm and a café serving coffee and breakfast, are open to hotel guests now and will open to the public this week. Gin & Luck, the hospitality group behind the Manhattan cocktail bar Death & Co., was tapped to develop the food and beverage concepts. This is the group's first project in Charleston.

The "Ryder" name comes from Japhy Ryder, a character in Kerouac’s 1958 novel “The Dharma Bums."

Introductory rates starting at $296 a night are being advertised on The Ryder's website.

While The Ryder is new to the city, the property itself has been hosting visitors for decades. Before its sale in 2019 to Atlanta-based High Street Real Estate Partners and WHI Real Estate Partners of Chicago, it was under the same ownership since 1983, with an affiliate of locally based Charlestowne Hotels.

Before being known as the King Charles, the property had once been associated with Best Western, but eventually severed ties with the flag to reposition as an independent, boutique property.

The Ryder is the first hotel to open in Charleston so far this year. Other recent lodging debuts have been at Mount Pleasant's Ferry Wharf development, the Isle of Palms resort Wild Dunes and in Summerville.

Emeline accolades

More accolades continue to roll in for a boutique hotel that opened in downtown Charleston last summer.

After being named to an "It List" of the “most remarkable new and newly redone properties around the globe" by Travel & Leisure magazine, Emeline was named to Condé Nast Traveler's "Hot List," which also recognizes outstanding openings and renovations.

In an announcement about the second award, Brad Harvey, Emeline's general manager, described the last year as "monumental" for the property. Prior to its life as Emeline, the hotel was a DoubleTree. The transition from chain hotel to Emeline was described by Condé Nast as a "sophisticated, top-to-bottom redo."

Just last week, Emeline was ranked the No. 7 "Hottest New Hotel" by the travel website TripAdvisor. The list, which was part of the site's annual Best of the Best Awards for Hotels, ranked lodgings worldwide that debuted in July 2019 or later. Emeline was the highest-ranked U.S. hotel on the list.

In total, seven Charleston hotels made various lists in the awards, including the French Quarter Inn and The Spectator, which were ranked No. 4 and No. 25, respectively, among the best hotels in the U.S.

Emeline, which is steps from the City Market on Church Street, has 212 guest rooms, a restaurant and a café.